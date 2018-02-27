Just 3pc of Irish people think EU farm payments are too high - survey

That’s according to a new Eurobaromater report which also shows that just 3pc of Irish people believe that financial supports to farmers funded by the Common Agricultural Policy are too high.

Compared to 2015, respondents are more likely to think the support is about right (+4 pp) and less likely to think it is too low (-3 pp) or too high (-2 pp).

The main reasons the EU spends a significant proportion of its budget on the CAP are: financial aid to farmers makes it possible to ensure sustainable farming (30pc), financial aid to farmers makes it possible to guarantee the food supply of Europeans, or that agriculture requires heavy human and financial investments (both 28pc).