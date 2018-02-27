Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 27 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Just 3pc of Irish people think EU farm payments are too high - survey

(stock photo)
(stock photo)
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The majority of EU citizens think the financial support for farmers is just right or too low, and more than seven in ten want no change or to be increased over the next 10 years.

That’s according to a new Eurobaromater report which also shows that just 3pc of Irish people believe that financial supports to farmers funded by the Common Agricultural Policy are too high.

Compared to 2015, respondents are more likely to think the support is about right (+4 pp) and less likely to think it is too low (-3 pp) or too high (-2 pp).

The main reasons the EU spends a significant proportion of its budget on the CAP are: financial aid to farmers makes it possible to ensure sustainable farming (30pc), financial aid to farmers makes it possible to guarantee the food supply of Europeans, or that agriculture requires heavy human and financial investments (both 28pc).

More than four in ten respondents (44pc) want to see an increase in EU financial support to farmers over the next 10 years, 12pc want to see a decrease, while 29pc want no change.

Opinions vary widely between Member States.

The majority of respondents think it is justified to reduce subsidy payments to farmers who do not respect food safety standards (90pc), because environmental standards are not respected (88pc) or because animal welfare standards are not respected (88pc).

Almost nine in ten (88pc) are in favour of the EU making subsidy payments to farmers for farming practices that are beneficial to the climate and the environment.

Also Read

Meanwhile, EU respondents said the three main responsibilities of farmers are considered to be providing under CAP include safe, healthy food of high quality (55pc), ensuring the welfare of farmed animals (28pc), and protecting the environment and tackling climate change (25pc).

The majority are in favour of full compliance with EU quality and safety standards for agricultural imports, and consider trade agreements to be positive for EU agriculture and for them as a consumer.

Almost nine in ten (87pc) are in favour of agricultural imports from any origin only entering the EU if they fully comply with EU standards in terms of safety and quality.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in EU

British Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove

UK won’t do trade deals that undercut British farmers on standards: Gove

'Nothing will stand in the way of continuing direct payments to farmers'
Stock picture

EU Ministers - direct payments could be simplified and aimed at active farmers
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

EU farmers warn negotiators against making concessions in South American...
A new report warns most farmers outside the east of England would struggle to compete at world market prices (Owen Humphreys/PA)

'Public goods' payments to replace 'unjust' EU farm subsidies in UK...
Photo: Getty Images.

Calls to reduce antibiotic usage on farms by European Parliament

EU budget needs to be more 'ambitious' as well as facing cuts


Top Stories

Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork last year Photo: John Delea

'Take action': Forest Service issue highest fire warning due to dry weather
Fianna Fáil’s amendment seeks to restrict the proposed cutting of hedgerows in August exclusively to road-side hedges.

Hedgecutting closed period comes into force this week
When ordering fuel be sure your supplier is filling your tank with winter grade

Top tips to keep your tractor running in cold weather
Such injuries can have serious consequences for the farmer, reducing his or her mobility and capacity to engage in farming activities.

Do you lift 50kg fertiliser bags and is it safe? New research shows back injury...
David Butler lost a significant proportion of his barley harvest because of saturated fields. Image: Belfast Telegraph

'There's been hundreds of thousands of pounds lost' - Northern farmers...
Met Éireann’s warning map

'Take care of your personal safety' - Department of Agriculture issue...
The roof of Douglas Community School in Cork was blown off as Hurricane Ophelia caused massive damage. Photo: Mark Condren

Profit jumps to €50m at FBD as Storm Ophelia costs the group just €5.4m