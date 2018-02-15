Ireland building alliances with 'older' Member States to protect CAP budget

Ireland is building alliances with older Member States to protect the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget in the face of possible cuts due to Brexit and other priorities.

With Brexit set to blow a €14bn annual hole in the EU budget, the European Commission is pressing governments to stump up more or allow the bloc to raise new taxes, including on corporate profits.

Farm bodies reacted with concern to a commission document that outlined a number of options for the new seven-year budget post-2020. It includes cutting by up to 30pc the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) funding which provides vital payments to farmers.

Speaking in the Dail this week, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed signalled an alliance with older EU Member States to protect the budget. Be said Budget Commissioner Oettinger's commentary on CAP and the beady eyes of other Commissioners around the table looking at the other challenges the EU faces are a cause of concern.