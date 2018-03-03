EU, Mercosur extend trade talks, Paraguay sees deal soon

Minister Eladio Loizaga of Paraguay, which chairs the South American trade bloc of Mercosur for the first half of 2018, said meetings would continue next week in person or by teleconference. Mercosur includes Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

“There are pending issues that are sensitive, like the case of cars and other issues that will continue to be negotiated in the coming weeks,” Loizaga told journalists, also mentioning agriculture.

Mercosur countries have wanted to export more beef, a concern for EU farming nations such as Ireland and France. Key issues for the European Union are an open market for cars and car parts and dairy products.