The EU budget must become more ambitious in light of the €14bn hole Brexit will leave, according to the EU Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger.

EU budget needs to be more 'ambitious' as well as facing cuts

Speaking at the EU Agricultural Outlook conference, he said that over the next decade there will be some problems preparing the budget with two "gaps" - Brexit and new tasks. "There is going to be €14bn in structural funds missing from the EU budget due to Brexit – we can 100pc forecast that for the future."

New tasks, such as border protection and inspections, defence and research projects need to be managed and co-financed at EU level. These new tasks, he said, could cost in the region of €10bn and must be 80pc covered by fresh money and 20pc through cuts.