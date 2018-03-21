Big divisions opening on the future of CAP

EU governments are struggling to agree on the future direction of the Common Agricultural Policy, with eastern countries pitted against west, and rich against poor.

The divisions come in the wake of a Commission ideas paper warning that the CAP budget could face cuts of up to 30pc post-2020 in a worst case scenario.

Given Brexit and the need to fund new priorities such as defence and research, EU countries will either have to cough up more money or make swingeing cuts to the budget. But CAP is also undergoing a separate overhaul to make it "greener, simpler and more results-driven", following criticism that it's overly complex and inefficient.

A Commission paper published last year suggested giving national authorities more flexibility to decide how to spend their CAP allowances, with the focus on concrete results rather than compliance with the rules. The most recent CAP reform was agreed only five years ago, in 2013, where direct payments for climate-friendly measures were introduced.