Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 21 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Big divisions opening on the future of CAP

The European Commission in Brussels
The European Commission in Brussels

Sarah Collins

EU governments are struggling to agree on the future direction of the Common Agricultural Policy, with eastern countries pitted against west, and rich against poor.

The divisions come in the wake of a Commission ideas paper warning that the CAP budget could face cuts of up to 30pc post-2020 in a worst case scenario.

Given Brexit and the need to fund new priorities such as defence and research, EU countries will either have to cough up more money or make swingeing cuts to the budget.

But CAP is also undergoing a separate overhaul to make it "greener, simpler and more results-driven", following criticism that it's overly complex and inefficient.

A Commission paper published last year suggested giving national authorities more flexibility to decide how to spend their CAP allowances, with the focus on concrete results rather than compliance with the rules.

The most recent CAP reform was agreed only five years ago, in 2013, where direct payments for climate-friendly measures were introduced.

It follows two successive reforms designed to 'decouple' subsidies from specific products or sectors.

The two fault lines in the current CAP debate are an aim to get "external convergence" of direct payments (to even out payment to different countries) and whether to continue "voluntary coupled support", where subsidies can be linked to certain sectors or products.

Also Read

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland are pushing for full external convergence, though budget hawks such as the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden are unwilling to pay for it.

Another bloc of countries, led by the Czech Republic, is focusing its efforts on coupled support, despite massive German opposition to the practice.

Ireland is fairly neutral on both points. Irish farmers get close to the EU average per hectare payments (which stood at €266 in 2015), while only a very few use coupled support.

Targets

According to the European Commission, average direct payments are highest in Malta, Greece and the Netherlands, and lowest in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Voluntary coupled support is highest in Malta, Portugal, Finland and Belgium.

The European Court of Auditors, in its opinion on the future of CAP, calls for specific, measurable targets in future, particularly for greening payments.

João Figueiredo, the auditor responsible for the paper, says money currently goes "where it is likely to be fully spent" rather than were it is needed.

He added that current policy "reflects a culture of spending rather than a culture of performance".

The Commission will make legal proposals on the future EU budget and on the CAP reform in May.

Mercosur deal stalled

Progress on a trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc seems to have stalled. EU sources say the window for a deal has

been extended from March until May.

The latest round of talks between negotiators wound up earlier this month, with little progress on market access for the most sensitive agricultural and industrial products.

Mercosur is still reluctant to ease terms for imported EU cars and dairy products, while the EU is unwilling to give way on beef and ethanol quotas.

And the ongoing Brazilian beef scandal has not helped matters.

“The most likely thing to save us from Mercosur is Mercosur itself,” said one EU diplomat.

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in EU

Can the UK have its cake and eat it when it comes to food standards? Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

UK warned on post-Brexit agri-food restrictions
The UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove.

Farm support payments to be used to help the environment after...
British Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove

UK won’t do trade deals that undercut British farmers on standards: Gove

'Nothing will stand in the way of continuing direct payments to farmers'
Stock picture

EU Ministers - direct payments could be simplified and aimed at active farmers
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

Eight Eastern EU members agree to increased payments to next EU budget
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

EU farmers warn negotiators against making concessions in South American...


Top Stories

MIGHTY MACHINE: The FAEM TM225 is a force to be reckoned with, weighing in at 6,430kg and priced at €85,000 plus VAT. It creates a 10cm layer of crushed material ready to be graded and compacted in a single pass

Watch: Italian crusher is perfect for reinstating laneways
A sign reading

Europeans say significant obstacles remain to Mercosur trade deal

It's lift-off on sheep prices: New season lamb quotes top €7.20/kg
Stock image. GettyImages

Meat processors need 2,000 extra workers
Lambs will have been affected by the latest cold snap, farmers say (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Warmer weather on the way at last - but it will be wet instead
The group launched 34 new product innovations in 2017, including a Kerrygold shredded cheese range in Germany

Operating profit up almost a third at Ornua as German appetite for...

7 things the most efficient dairy farmers do on a daily basis