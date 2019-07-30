Entries now open for our 2019 Farmer of the Year awards

Jason Byrne, Head of Agri business, Zurich Insurance, Margaret Donnelly, Farming Editor, Independent news and media, Gillian O'Sullivan, 2018 Farmer of the Year and Michael Creed, Minister for agriculture, Food and the Marine at the launch of the Zurich Farm Insurance, Farmer of the Year Awards 2019. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Pictured at the launch of the 2019 Zurich-Farming Independent Farmer of the Year Awards are Jason Byrne, Head of Agri Business at Zurich Ireland, Margaret Donnelly, Farming Editor, Irish Independent; Gillian O'Sullivan, Farmer of the Year 2018, and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

The awards, now in their sixth year, are open to all farmers operating in the Republic of Ireland and are the most prestigious farming awards in the country.

The closing date for entries is Monday, September 30, 2019 and the winners will be announced at a Gala Awards Dinner at the Sheraton Hotel Athlone on Thursday November 14, 2019.

Enter now at www.farmeroftheyear.ie

