Pictured at the launch of the 2019 Zurich-Farming Independent Farmer of the Year Awards are Jason Byrne, Head of Agri Business at Zurich Ireland, Margaret Donnelly, Farming Editor, Irish Independent; Gillian O'Sullivan, Farmer of the Year 2018, and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

Entries now open for our 2019 Farmer of the Year awards

The awards, now in their sixth year, are open to all farmers operating in the Republic of Ireland and are the most prestigious farming awards in the country.

The closing date for entries is Monday, September 30, 2019 and the winners will be announced at a Gala Awards Dinner at the Sheraton Hotel Athlone on Thursday November 14, 2019.

Enter now at www.farmeroftheyear.ie

