Edmond Phelan: 'Farm to Fork' is pie in the sky unless processors and retailers are reined in

Minister Creed's comments in a recent Farming Independent interview about how we can't expect to farm like our fathers did are not a fair reflection of the attitude of farmers to the multiple challenges they face today.

The comment suggests that farmers won't embrace change, whereas in fact farmers have been perhaps too quick to change on the advice of Teagasc and national agrifood expansion plans.

There is also a suggestion that farmers are not aware of the extent to which environmental issues are dictating the policy agenda. In my view, farmers are well aware of the demands of society, of EU decision-makers and of the climate change pressures.