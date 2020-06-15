Edmond Phelan: 'Farm to Fork' is pie in the sky unless processors and retailers are reined in

Minister Creed's comments in a recent Farming Independent interview about how we can't expect to farm like our fathers did are not a fair reflection of the attitude of farmers to the multiple challenges they face today.

The comment suggests that farmers won't embrace change, whereas in fact farmers have been perhaps too quick to change on the advice of Teagasc and national agrifood expansion plans.

There is also a suggestion that farmers are not aware of the extent to which environmental issues are dictating the policy agenda. In my view, farmers are well aware of the demands of society, of EU decision-makers and of the climate change pressures.

However, first and foremost, a farmer must be viable. It is pie in the sky to think that people can save the world while losing money. The problem is that farmers are confronted with exhortations to be more efficient, which really translates as 'milk more cows'. But in a country with high labour costs, this model needs re-evaluation, particularly as increased milk and calf output is just leading to ever-lower commodity prices for farmers.

Farmers are continuously striving to be more efficient, but every incremental gain in efficiency is stolen by an unregulated processing and retailing sector driving down farmgate prices.

Farmers have shown a willingness to embrace agri-environmental schemes. At one point, there were over 60,000 farmers in REPS, but the rug was pulled from under their feet and it was replaced with schemes delivering less than half the benefits.

If that wasn't bad enough, ICSA has spent years fighting against the absurdity of land eligibility penalties under Pillar 1 which penalise more biodiverse landscapes and is particularly severe on farmers on disadvantaged and designated land.

Despite these contradictions, the EU has now introduced the Farm to Fork concept, which is asking farmers to do more with less. But quality produce, produced to the highest environmental standards, cannot be delivered to European consumers without delivering a fair price to the primary producer.

Good policy should deliver environmental sustainability, but equally it must ensure economic sustainability for the farmer.

If the EU wants an even higher level of food quality and also wants to be even more ambitious in terms of climate, then it must do three things.

First, it must slow down on its trade ambitions until it can figure out how to get the balance right between a fair price for EU producers and global trade. There is little point in selling beef to China if we are importing 300,000 tons of beef from outside the EU to undermine internal beef prices and also importing even more chicken from Asia.

Moreover, we must strengthen labelling systems to ensure there is no scope for any confusion or obfuscation around what's in your dinner, particularly in frozen and ready-made meals.

Second, it needs to really reward farmers for delivering on climate and agri-environment measures. The signals sent by going from a €9,000 REPS payment to a €4,000 GLAS payment have left a sour taste for many.

Farmers must be paid properly for carbon capture and other biodiversity measures, and they need to have confidence that participation in agri-environment measures is a long-term commitment by the EU.

The focus will have to be especially on farmers with less intensive cattle and sheep systems, disadvantaged areas and designated lands.

Finally, the EU must ensure total transparency in the food chain and ensure that neither processor nor retailer is allowed to abuse dominant positions. The Unfair Trading Practice Directive is a start, but more needs to be done to deliver fair play to farmers.

The Farm to Fork strategy, focusing on higher ecological standards for EU farmers, will not work if it is undermined by cheap imports and shoddy labelling and enforcement.

Nor will it work if the trend of squeezing the primary producer continues unabated.

Edmond Phelan is president of the ICSA