East Cork limestone ground guided at €15,000/ac

 

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

An 80ac farm in East Cork is on the market by private treaty at a guide price of €1.2m or €15,000/ac.

Located 3km from the village of Conna and not far from Castlelyons, this non-residential holding is in the heart of stud land and was originally part of Aghern House Stud, which produced some top class racehorses over the years.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Dungarvan based auctioneer Nicholas Dwane says "the guide price reflects the quality of this limestone land, which is top class with absolutely no waste".

The land is divided into large fields with stud fencing in parts. It has been actively farmed by a neighbouring dairy farmer over the past few years and has been maintained to a very high standard.

Reseeded

Some of the land has been reseeded and there is extensive road frontage. The land, which is in one block, is being offered for sale in its entirety or in two lots of 56ac and 24ac.

"It will most likely be sold to a dairy farmer, but there are beef and tillage farmers in the area too. Top quality land in this area is making €15,000 to €17,000/ac," says Mr Dwane.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Farming Independent


Top Stories

(Niall Carson/PA)

‘No surprise’ at reports of Brexit food shortages and hard border
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Beef talks to resume as prices remain under pressure
Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh

Peter Hynes: 'The question still remains unanswered as to how we will deal...
New wave: Fendt has introduced the Rotana, a new generation of round balers that spawn from AGCO's takeover of Lely Welger's grassland division.

Rolling with the times - Check out the new players in the baler market
Dairy cows are seen on a farm in Saint-Valerien-de-Milton, southeast of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Canada to pay dairy farmers hurt by EU trade deal as election nears
Tralee bound: Orla McDaid, Galway Rose, Marie Brady, Longford Rose and Brooklyn Quinn, San Francisco Rose, pictured at the launch of the Rose of Tralee Festival in Dublin. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Ag fab Roses stay true to their farming roots
Beef farmers at Baltinglass Livestock Mart, Co Wicklow. Photo: Kevin Byrne

No UK retailers demand all the requirements beef cattle must meet -...