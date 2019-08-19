East Cork limestone ground guided at €15,000/ac

Located 3km from the village of Conna and not far from Castlelyons, this non-residential holding is in the heart of stud land and was originally part of Aghern House Stud, which produced some top class racehorses over the years.

Dungarvan based auctioneer Nicholas Dwane says "the guide price reflects the quality of this limestone land, which is top class with absolutely no waste".

The land is divided into large fields with stud fencing in parts. It has been actively farmed by a neighbouring dairy farmer over the past few years and has been maintained to a very high standard.

Reseeded

Some of the land has been reseeded and there is extensive road frontage. The land, which is in one block, is being offered for sale in its entirety or in two lots of 56ac and 24ac.

"It will most likely be sold to a dairy farmer, but there are beef and tillage farmers in the area too. Top quality land in this area is making €15,000 to €17,000/ac," says Mr Dwane.

Indo Farming