Eamon O’Connell: Watch out for heart conditions that can affect your herd

‘How’s that young lad of yours now?’ is a question I often get asked by farmers . Many of the farmers I visit know that our second child had heart surgery when he was only one day old to correct a congenital defect.

Thankfully he made a swift and full recovery and now, at four years old, he is 100pc, having no after-effects whatsoever. We often wonder did the gifted surgeons even ‘turn up the dial’ while they were in there, such are his levels of energy and enthusiasm every day.

There are countless heart conditions that affect humans of all age groups, and the animal world is no different.

Throughout the year, we regularly see animals with diseases that affect their hearts — and unfortunately, the outcomes are not as positive as in human medicine.

Hardware disease

This is a very common disease affecting cows and we tend to see a lot of it at this time of year.

The condition begins with the cow eating a foreign body, usually a piece of wire (this is where the name comes from), most often from old, disintegrating tyres on the silage pit, or from off-cuts of wire used for fencing that inadvertently gets picked up by the baler or harvester.

The wire becomes stuck in the wall of the reticulum — the cow’s second stomach. Ultimately, it penetrates the wall of the stomach, and things get serious.

The symptoms depend on which part of the stomach the wire penetrates. If it pokes through the side, then stomach contents will leak into the abdomen, and peritonitis and adhesions will develop.

Cows in this scenario will have a high temperature and will be breathing rapidly. Some will have an arched back caused by pain in affected area of their abdomen, under the last few ribs.

The tell-tale sign is when the withers is pinched: affected cows can’t dip their back and will often grunt in discomfort.

If the wire penetrates through the forward-facing part of the stomach, it can pierce the lining that surrounds the heart, which is separated from the stomach only by a thin muscle layer called the diaphragm.

The area between the lining of the heart and the heart itself quickly becomes infected and fills with puss-like fluid, slowly compressing the heart.

The heart soon comes under intense pressure. Along with the previously mentioned signs, the most obvious outward sign of this is that an affected cow will have abnormally distended jugular veins that will be seen pulsing in severe cases.

In the latter stages of the disease is a cow will develop a soft swelling under her jaw and between her front legs.

Usually by the time we see a cow with signs like these, it’s pretty much game over.

In the very early stages of the disease, a magnet can be put into the cow’s stomach in the hope of trapping the piece of wire before it does too much damage.

However, we rarely get to see cows early enough for this to work, mostly because cows are excellent at masking pain until it becomes very bad, but also because the early stages of this condition can be confused with other diseases.

There has been some reported alleviation of the symptoms with antibiotic and anti-inflammatory medication but, in the vast majority of cases, the cow continues to deteriorate and the nicest thing to do is to end her suffering and put her to sleep.

Endocarditis

This is a condition where bacteria enter the blood stream and settle on the valves of the heart. The valves become damaged and thickened and ultimately, the heart’s ability to function is compromised.

Endocarditis is a secondary condition, in that a primary disease occurs first, such as pneumonia, lameness, mastitis or scour.

Clinical signs of this condition in the early stages are usually vague. Decreased weight loss, reduced milk yield and a high temperature are often mistakenly linked to a recurrence of the original disease.

The diagnosis becomes more obvious as the condition progresses: the affected cow will have a pounding heart beat and an obvious heart murmur will be heard through the stethoscope.

Like hardware disease, the end result is usually not good. Cows in the early stages have responded to treatment with a prolonged course of antibiotics, but almost always, relief is short-lived and the cow begins to go downhill again.

Blackleg

This clostridial disease is familiar to most farmers and at this time of year, many will be giving their calves the first of two shots to prevent this fatal condition.

Affected animals are usually found dead, with the affected muscle area (usually the hind quarters) feeling gassy and bubbly to touch.

On post-mortem, the muscle will appear black.

It is not just the leg muscles that can be affected. The cardiac muscle is equally susceptible to blackleg.

It just highlights the importance of vaccination and remember, one shot in young stock isn’t enough. They need a booster to be protected.

Congenital defects

These are defects that develop while the calf in the womb. There are any number of heart defects, just like in human medicine.

Unfortunately, when dealing with cattle, we rarely, if ever get to diagnose them properly.

Cases vary from a calf that is healthy when born, but dead the following morning for no obvious reason, to a ‘poor thriver’ that despite all the potions and tonics in the world, is lagging behind his herd-mates.

Luckily for us, human medicine is light years ahead of veterinary when it comes to affairs of the heart.

It is only having experienced first-hand the cardiac unit in Crumlin Children’s Hospital that I realise just how privileged we are in that regard.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary