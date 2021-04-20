Eamon O’Connell: How to tackle parasites and issues from poor grass growth 

I keep hearing that “it is unseasonably dry for this time of year” and “we are going through an unusually poor spell of grass growth”.

In recent times, we haven’t been getting the predictable spring weather of old. Predictable weather allows us to gauge fairly accurately when certain diseases and conditions in livestock will occur.

When the weather controller throws the play-book out the window, this has a direct effect on cattle health. This spring, more than any other, we are seeing some ‘unseasonal’ conditions affecting our animals.

Creepy crawlies

I was examining a smashing Charolais bull a few days ago to ensure he was ready for the breeding season ahead. One part of this involves checking the testicles.

All was normal except for one thing: the underside of the bull was crawling with ticks. Historically, tick season began when the weather began to warm up and there was no more frost.

Yet two other vets I talked to have seen an abundance of ticks on animals over the past week or so.

The ticks on the bull I was dealing with were not causing him any obvious issue, but there are tick-borne diseases that you should be on the lookout for over the coming weeks.

Babesiosis (commonly known as redwater) is the most obvious. We have encountered a case of it in our practice this spring. A tell-tale sign is ‘red water’: blood-red urine in badly affected animals.

More subtle signs include an animal being ‘off-form’: slower than usual to walk or rise; and some will have very thin, pipe-stem diarrhoea which will ultimately lead to constipation and forcing.

Bought-in weanlings/yearlings generally suffer most as home-bred animals tend to develop immunity. It is well worth discussing a preventative strategy with your vet.

Sheep are affected by ticks too, with a common condition called tick pyaemia already appearing; this involves infections in joints that resemble joint-ill.

Lameness is a common symptom that can progress to paralysis.

Prevention is achieved by using a pour-on treatment to kill ticks.

Infections can be treated with antibiotics and pain relief.

Tick-borne fever is a condition that we are seeing more and more often in dairy herds. It can often be confused with IBR as the symptoms are quite similar: a high temperature and a nasal discharge are quite common.

Prevention is achieved by using a pour-on with specific action against ticks.

Ticks (called sciortáns locally)don’t just affect cattle and sheep: the farm dog and even cat can get bitten, but there are products available from your vet to protect them against ticks for up to four months.

If you find a tick on your cat or dog, don’t just pull it out directly. The mouth parts of the tick can stay attached to the skin and result in a nasty infection.

There are many ‘old cures’ for removing ticks, but the easiest way is to let the vet do it and pick up some preventative treatment at the same time.

Don’t forget, ticks aren’t just keen on animals, they are more than happy to latch on to us too. Lyme disease is the best-known condition associated with ticks that affects humans.

It is well worth checking ourselves for ticks after a day’s work as they can attach themselves to us without us even realising it.

Where is all the grass gone?

Another unseasonable issue we are seeing is the distinct lack of grass growth.

Many dairy farms in particular are seeing the effects as they enter their second rotation where they are faced with much lower than normal covers. Although the dry matter content of this grass is high and clean-outs are excellent, there isn’t a lot of long fibre present.

The effects are already evident in bulk milk sample results, with butter fat falling well below 4pc in some herds.

This is a clear sign that these herds are suffering from SARA (sub-acute rumenal acidosis), which is purely dietary-related and can affect health and fertility.

It is easily offset by supplementing the diet with fibre. Buffer feeding at milking will greatly help and will have the added benefit of helping prevent grass tetany by keeping the cows’ rumen full and healthy.

Dosing plans for calves

As many calves are turned out to grass this week, farmers begin to plan their worm dosing strategy for the year ahead.

I cringe these days when I discuss parasite control and wormers because the new regulations surrounding these products loom large. In eight months’ time, you won’t even be able to see wormers behind the counter of your local vet practice. They will be like antibiotics — prescription only.

This shouldn’t frighten anyone. If you need an antibiotic for your sick calf/cow/ewe, your local vet will dispense the correct one.

It will be the same with wormers and it is my firm belief that we can use these regulations in a very beneficial way.

This spring is a prime example. Under the old system, a farmer would buy a random wormer and dose the calves three weeks after turnout and again five weeks later.

This year, this would, in my opinion be quite detrimental. In the dry weather, parasites tend not to thrive at pasture, so the chances of calves becoming infested in the first three weeks post-turnout with lungworm for example are far less than for the same period last year.

So, let’s get a head start on the new regulations and use this year to dip our toe in the water by trying out a revised parasite prevention plan, with faecal sampling being the cornerstone.

Three weeks post-turnout, take a few faecal samples from your calves. Your vet will get them analysed for worm and coccidia levels. From here, a plan can begin to formulate. Most likely, levels will be low and we will wait 10-14 days and check some samples.

Dosing time will be based on the results in combination with any signs of coughing or scour. Samples can be taken a few days after dosing to make sure the product has worked.

Ultimately, these new regulations will have a positive effect on animal health and by default, your bottom line.

Conditions are unseasonable, but with a bit of strategic planning, they don’t have to be unfavourable.

