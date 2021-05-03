Farming

Eamon O’Connell: If you see cows eating stones, they probably have a mineral deficiency caused by the cold, dry spring — and action is required

Watch out for the knock-on effects of poor grass growth

Stay alert: Poor grass growth means poor uptake of phosphorus, and dairy cows are the worst affected. Photo: John D Kelly Expand

Eamon O'Connell

‘I can’t be heard saying it out loud, but we could badly do with a drop of rain.” I heard this from a number of farmers last week.

Rain arrived, but what they didn’t include in their wishes (and prayers for the devoted) was some heat. Without the proper increase in temperatures, growth rates have been quite slow.  

