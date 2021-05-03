Eamon O’Connell: If you see cows eating stones, they probably have a mineral deficiency caused by the cold, dry spring — and action is required

‘I can’t be heard saying it out loud, but we could badly do with a drop of rain.” I heard this from a number of farmers last week.

Rain arrived, but what they didn’t include in their wishes (and prayers for the devoted) was some heat. Without the proper increase in temperatures, growth rates have been quite slow.

On many farms, particularly heavily stocked dairy farms, there just isn’t enough grass growing to meet demand. The knock-on effect of this is that, as vets, we are attending animals with conditions we wouldn’t normally see this early in the grazing season.

Eating stones

We had three dairy farmers seek advice last week as to why their cows developed a sudden interest in eating stones.

This is a condition known as pica, where a cow will show interest in licking or eating unusual objects such as stones or Wavin water pipe.

This signifies that the cow’s body is trying to correct a deficiency of some sort. The most common one we see in herds grazing slow-growing, short grass is phosphorus deficiency.

Phosphorus is taken up by grass from the soil, but this is severely impacted by current conditions where we are transitioning from near drought to now wet, but still cold weather.

Poor grass growth means poor uptake of phosphorus.

There are two types of phosphorus deficiency: acute and chronic.

In acute deficiency, milk yield will drop dramatically and the cow will often have red-coloured urine (very similar to redwater). This is a potentially fatal condition so veterinary attention should be sought immediately.

Chronic deficiency is much more common, and this is what we are dealing with when we see cows eating stones.

Dairy cows will always be the first to show signs of phosphorus deficiency, as each litre of milk contains just over 1 gram of phosphorus, and they graze in short rotations.

A reduction in milk yield and fertility will follow quite quickly if the deficiency is not addressed.

A cow needs 70g of phosphorus per day in their diet, so if deficiency is diagnosed (usually by your vet taking blood samples), supplementation is necessary.

Phosphorus can be added to the concentrate fed in the parlour and there is also a liquid formulation that is added to the drinking water twice daily for at least 10 days.

Lack of fibre can also cause cows to display signs similar to phosphorus deficiency.

Fibre is required for good rumen function. We have had a number of dairy farmers complain to us recently that their bulk milk fat percentage has dropped, which is a direct indicator of lack of fibre in the diet.

With poor grass growth rates continuing, supplementing fibre should be considered in affected herds.

Deficiency in sodium (salt) also commonly causes cows to eat stones and other unusual objects. Salt licks are cheap as chips so, in any herd that shows signs of pica, a few salt licks in a low barrel in the collecting yard won’t do any harm at all.

Coughing, but not for the right reason

I’ve had a number of calls in recent days from farmers wondering what worm dose to use on recently turned-out calves that are coughing.

In a typical spring, almost on auto-pilot, we dose calves a few weeks after turnout. However, this is not a typical spring.

Parasites need heat and moisture to survive on pasture and to infest calves. Similarly, this heat and moisture is needed to allow the parasite to complete its life cycle and replenish its numbers, to ultimately lead to calves developing clinical signs.

But heat and moisture have been generally lacking this spring, so it is unlikely that calves at grass for 3-4 weeks will have any significant worm burden.

It is pretty easy to confirm: take a few faecal samples and your vet will get them checked for the presence of worm eggs and coccidia. Most samples that we have taken this spring have shown little or no levels of worm infestation.

Dung samples should never be taken as gospel and clinical signs should also be considered.

A dry husky cough can often be associated with lungworm but could equally be caused by bacteria or viruses.

You may even need your vet to examine a few animals to get to the root of the issue.

I carried out one such call a few days ago. A group of Friesian heifer calves, at grass since late March, were thriving OK but had started coughing in recent days. Worms were suspected by the farmer, but one heifer was “off form” which was the main reason from my visit.

It was apparent as soon as I saw the calves, that lungworm wasn’t an issue. The pasture they were on was bone-dry.

The calves had a sharp, barky cough, but the most concerning thing was that many had a clear nasal discharge.

We examined a few calves and some of them had elevated temperatures. Virus pneumonia was the main suspect.

Faecal samples were taken and the results were back in 48 hours; not surprisingly, the calves were worm-free.

We are still waiting on the results of nasal swabs but the calves have responded very well to anti-inflammatory medication only.

For all the negative press the new regulations are getting, this is an example of how they work well. If these calves were just given a dose, it would have been of no use and, while waiting for a response, the calves would have gotten sicker.

Instead, the calves are now recovered and all for a cost that is pretty similar to what would have been spent on a worming product.

As for any suspicious condition, if in doubt, give your vet a shout.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary