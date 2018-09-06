Dubliner digs deep for 199ac Wexford estate

Kilgibbon on 199ac on the banks of the Slaney south of Enniscorthy sold under the hammer last week making €1.76m - about €8,800/ac

The property includes an 18th century house in good structural condition with a holding made up of arable land, grassland, forestry and tidal riverbank.

The place was guided at €1.65m.

Located 8km from Enniscorthy on the western bank of the Slaney, the house was built in 1780 and was lived in up to two years ago.

While in good condition, it will need refurbishment.

The rooms are made up of an entrance hallway, a drawing room, a dining room, kitchen, utility room and a bathroom. Other spaces include a sunroom and a utility room.

There are two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor while an attic floor has two bedrooms and an office.

Outside, there is a traditional courtyard to the rear of the house with a range of cut-stone buildings and a number of old stables.