Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 6 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dubliner digs deep for 199ac Wexford estate

The 18th century residence on 199ac is located near Enniscorthy.
The 18th century residence on 199ac is located near Enniscorthy.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Kilgibbon on 199ac on the banks of the Slaney south of Enniscorthy sold under the hammer last week making €1.76m - about €8,800/ac

The property includes an 18th century house in good structural condition with a holding made up of arable land, grassland, forestry and tidal riverbank.

The place was guided at €1.65m.

Located 8km from Enniscorthy on the western bank of the Slaney, the house was built in 1780 and was lived in up to two years ago.

While in good condition, it will need refurbishment.

The rooms are made up of an entrance hallway, a drawing room, a dining room, kitchen, utility room and a bathroom. Other spaces include a sunroom and a utility room.

There are two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor while an attic floor has two bedrooms and an office.

Outside, there is a traditional courtyard to the rear of the house with a range of cut-stone buildings and a number of old stables.

Also Read

Forestry

There is also a three-column haybarn with a lean-to.

Frank McGuinness of selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald O'Leary says the ground comes with road frontage and river frontage and is in a mix of uses.

About 100ac is in oilseed rape and winter wheat, about 50ac in grass with 25ac in old forestry and 25ac on the Slaney in tidal riverbank.

At auction the property was offered in a number of lots but there was only interest in the entire. Attracting three bidders when it opened at €1.4m, it rose quickly until two bidders remained.

The second bidder dropped out at €1.75m and a Dublin businessman won the day with a bid of €1.76m.

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

Arnaud Caron, a French farmer drives an old Mc Cormick F8-413 combine, next to modern Claas 660 Lexion combine, as he harvests his last field of wheat, in Vauvillers, northern France, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU wheat prices subdued as Russia rumours fade, big US corn crop looms
Stock Image

Season in the sun - hot spells make it a summer for record books
Fine Gael Senator Michelle Mulhern said greater consideration should be given to farmers.

Tackling climate change should be 'rural-proofed', committee hears
Stock image

Brexit threats far outweigh opportunities - Love Irish Food
Photo Brian Farrell

Helen Harris: Poor take-up on fodder scheme is baffling - and ominous
The Browne family winning four categories plus Supreme Champion and Reserve awards at the Tullamore Show in 2016.

End of an era for these sheep pioneers
On a roll: Butcher Barry John Crowe (28), from Co Cavan. Photo: PA

A cut above: Irish sausage maker wins place in Guinness World Records...