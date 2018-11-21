Dough in organic bread rising fast
Revolutionary Irish farmers believe that organic baking is the greatest thing since sliced bread
There is greater awareness of food provenance right across Ireland, much of which is being fuelled by younger consumers interested in where and how the food and drink they consume is produced. While taste is subjective, it is attracting more attention as a distinct selling point.
A good example of an industry that markets itself on taste is craft beer. According to a recent report by Bord Bia, there are approximately 125 brewing companies in the Republic of Ireland, 75 of which are independent production micro-breweries. Collectively they produced 157,000hl (hectolitres) of craft beer in 2017, an increase of 10.7pc on the previous year. This equates to 2.6pc of domestic beer consumption in Ireland. Most craft beers market themselves based on unique flavour and Irish consumers have been very receptive.
Farmers are increasingly viewing themselves as food producers, and rightly seeing themselves in a unique position to supply raw materials to a more diverse market. Very few Irish farmers are growing crops, be it hops or barley for thriving micro-breweries. This may be the fault of the brewer as much as the farmer, and until consumers ask for Irish grown products in craft beers, this is unlikely to change. While innovation at farm level requires capital investment, it also offers additional revenue streams.
As the organic market becomes more mainstream, it can still be challenging for speciality producers to find routes to market - but there are growing opportunities in many sectors. Ireland is a net importer of both organic and conventional grains.
Organic wheat
Organic farmers in cereal production primarily grow oats, and barley to a lesser extent. Very few organic farmers grow wheat as it tends to be a very hungry crop that can exhaust soil fertility. In addition, demand for organic wheat for human consumption remains relatively low.
James Kelly from Ballymore Organics in Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare has been growing organic cereals for a few years now. Last year James built a flour milling plant on his farm. The grain is stone-ground which is a slow process of grinding large stones together with the wheat in the middle.
In stone-ground flour the endosperm, bran, and germ remain in their natural, original proportions and is more nutritious. In October of this year his stone-ground wholemeal flour was shortlisted for an award at the National Organic Food Awards.
Growing cereals organically is a technical business and management is key. "This farm grew wheat traditionally but growing good milling wheat organically leaves no room for error, and it must suit your soils which should be balanced and biologically active," says James.