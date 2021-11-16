Derogation farmers undergo training course

Although the dairy industry relies heavily on the derogation facility, securing it from the European Commission for a fourth time will depend on Ireland demonstrating a robust NAP that shows it will achieve the objectives of the Nitrates Directive.

Almost 65pc of the country’s derogation farmers (7,000 in total), including 4,000 Teagasc farmer clients, have attended a mandatory three-day training course to date, with another 500 set to complete them before 2022.

It is expected that the course participation will form a key part of the Department of Agriculture’s submission for the renewal of Ireland’s nitrates derogation in Brussels next month.

The department is currently finalising its revised Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) for 2022 to allow more intensive farmers to operate at 250kg of nitrogen from livestock manure per hectare while adhering to stricter environmental rules.

The EPA has reported that almost half of the country’s water bodies are not in satisfactory condition with the most significant pressures linked to excessive nutrients from agricultural activity.

Draft measures include new requirements for slurry and soiled water storage, revised livestock excretion rates, new controls on chemical fertilisers and new requirements on grazing land management.

A midlands dairy derogation farmer who has completed the training said farmers are making a huge effort to increase their scientific knowledge.

The farmer said: “I’d argue that derogation farmers are the cleanest and greenest farmers in the country because we have to tick so many boxes. Everything must be correct and right.

“We’re learning about different tree species, ways of cutting hedges, wildlife corridors, approaches to slurry, genomics, it’s intense.

“Going forward, I'd say everyone in derogation and exporting slurry will have to continue to do this course.

“There are issues with water quality, but if we follow good farming practice, advice, closed periods and the weather forecast it would solve a lot of problems without going bonkers on buffer zones, planting trees and flooding bogs.”