Department inspections breaching Covid guidelines, claim farm leaders

The Department of Agriculture is being urged to cease all on-farm inspections amid claims of some officials flouting Covid-19 public health and safety rules.

As the country remains under a strict Level 5 lockdown, concern has been raised about the manner in which some farm inspections are being conducted with suggestions of “lax” practices on face and hand covering, and social distancing among officials.

One affected farmer told the Farming Independent that up to six inspectors arrived, in separate vehicles, for one unannounced farm inspection recently, while another said approximately 10 officials arrived, in separate vehicles, at short notice, for a farm inspection. The farmers claimed that some officials “did not wear masks or maintain a social distance”.

The farmers said this had caused “significant stress” for themselves, elderly relatives and neighbours in the area who are being “very cautious” about the virus.

Hugh Farrell ICSA Animal Health and Welfare chairman said: “NPHET is trying to resolve a pandemic in this country, yet the Department of Agriculture appears not to be adhering to the rules.

“The Department is very hard on implementing biosecurity on farms, but what biosecurity protocols are they following after travelling the length and breadth of the country to inspect farms?

“A person can’t stand in their neighbour’s garden and yet it’s okay for multiple inspectors to walk around a farmer’s yard.

“These inspections are totally unwarranted and unnecessary. Department officials are continuing to work in the marts and factories and that is quite adequate. Bord Bia is conducting inspections online or by phone, so it should be no different for any other inspections.

“Covid-19 cases are skyrocketing and farmers are not being considered on this. All farm inspections must cease immediately,” said Mr Farrell.

While the IFA did not comment on the Department of Agriculture’s decision to persist with manual inspections, both the ICMSA and the INHFA have expressed deep concern that on-farm inspections are continuing during the worsening Covid-19 situation.

“Many farmers, like everyone else, are quite fearful and stressed following the recent surge in Covid-19 cases,” said INHFA president Colm O’Donnell.

“To continue with on-farm inspections in these circumstances is totally unacceptable and illustrates a complete lack of understanding by the Department. On this basis we are demanding that the Department suspends all on-farm inspections until such time as it is deemed safe to do so,” the INHFA leader maintained.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack has described the Department’s decision to continue with inspections as “very questionable”.

“It’s difficult to reconcile all the official messages about staying in place, and not meeting anyone outside your set ’bubble’, with the decision to proceed with inspections as normal,” he said.

“Inspections, by their very nature, mean that these family ‘bubbles’ have to be set aside both for the duration of the inspection itself and, often, in the run-up to the inspection.

“I don’t think that postponing these inspections would have presented the Department with some impossible logistical challenge and I think farm families will be surprised and disappointed by this decision,” said Mr McCormack.

Payments

In response to the concerns raised, the Department said on-farm visits are going ahead where necessary so as to avoid delays in payments.

“Where possible, inspections are carried out remotely to meet scheme requirements. Our priority remains unchanged; the health and safety of our customers, our staff and their families is paramount.

“Where a farm visit is required, our inspecting officer will contact the farmer in advance by telephone to make arrangements. Where necessary, an inspection may be deferred for up to three weeks at the farmer’s request to allow alternative arrangements to be made.

“Inspectors must follow the Department’s inspection protocol which requires that they adhere to best practice and the latest HSE guidelines on hygiene throughout the inspection process.”

Read More

Online Editors