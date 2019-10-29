Declan O'Brien: Action now needed to avert a calf crisis on dairy farms next March and April

Finding a home for 750,000 bull calves this spring has started alarm bells ringing in the top echelons of the dairy industry.

It is possible that the sector is facing a perfect storm on this front, now that the traditional outlets offered by the boat and the beef sector could be under pressure.

While Bord Bia figures show that more than 190,000 calves have been exported so far this year, there is no guarantee that this safety valve will remain open in the long-term.

Similarly, uncertainty surrounds the home market for calves from the dairy herd.

Teagasc figures clearly show that there is no money to be made from dairy-calf-to-beef systems - unless dairy farmers are willing to carry the cost of raising the calves to three months of age. This is a serious issue for the dairy sector.

Farmers who are already to the pin of their collar calving cows and rearing replacement stock during February and March will now be faced with the added burden of keeping big numbers of bull calves - without the necessary labour or housing facilities to do so in many cases.

But the vast majority will rear these calves, because they know that rearing the calves is the right thing to do.

However, Jim Woulfe of Dairygold has been very vocal in hammering home the message that the dairy industry will not compromise on the animal husbandry requirements the industry demands.

In light of Mr Woulfe's comments the Farming Independent asked Dairygold the following questions last Friday:

* Has Dairygold undertaken a study of its suppliers to assess their ability to raise unwanted bull calves on-farm next spring should the market for these calves collapse as is feared?

* Has Dairygold sought to establish potential market outlets for these unwanted bull calves?

* Is Dairygold fearful of a potential animal welfare crisis on dairy farms next spring due to the poor market outlook for bull calves?

However, a Dairygold spokesperson was unable to provide answers prior to the newspaper going to press.

Solutions to this looming problem would surely be more helpful than grand statements.

Margaret Donnelly is on annual leave

Indo Farming