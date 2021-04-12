Darragh McCullough: Potshot objections from groups like An Taisce cannot be allowed to derail our world-class dairy sector

Over a decade ago I went bust trying to grow 150 acres of onions.

On paper, I had everything in my favour. We were the largest onion growers in the country, working light soils, with specialised kit, and we had well-established supermarket outlets.

A few years previously my dad had retired from farming, and this was the weak link in the enterprise.

I have never claimed to be a great farmer, and with my off-farm distractions in the media and elsewhere, I was completely dependent on the team at home to manage the crop.

For two years we struggled to save a quality crop, with wet harvests and muggy summers compromising both yield and quality.

Cheaper imports that looked a million times better, were constantly undermining what I had to offer.

Over the course of those two growing seasons I ended up losing the price of a Dublin house, and the experience scarred me in a way that has shaped all my farming decisions ever since.

Despite that experience, I actually gave onion growing another go a few years ago. With the prospect of a five-year contract dangled in front of us by one of the supermarket chains, we planted 20 acres and gave it our best shot.

But by the start of the second growing season, there were already cracks appearing in the relationship as the buyer looked to reduce volumes and prices.

The problem was that our onions were too expensive compared to, you’ve guessed it, cheaper and better looking imports.

I walked away realising that I was in danger of exposing myself to massive risk for little reward.

While you could argue that my shortcomings as a farmer was once again exposed, I would argue that the inherent flaw was the lack of natural comparative advantage.

That’s another way of saying that Irish onions can’t compete with cheaper imports.

Daffodils and dairying

It’s also the reason that I’ve invested heavily in daffodils and dairying in the years since I stopped growing onions.

These are two enterprises where we do have a global edge. There’s nowhere in the Northern Hemisphere that can produce either milk or daffodils more cheaply than we can here in Ireland.

I was reminded of this fact last week during one of David McWilliams’ podcasts that has become part of my daily wind-down regime during lockdown.

I was taken aback to hear Peter Frankopan, author of the brilliant Silk Roads books, talk about the impact of the Suez Canal closure.

He quoted a staggering figure that the closure was costing $400m per hour in disrupted global trade, with the vast majority of the goods flowing from east to west.

But equally noteworthy was his reference to Irish infant milk formula as one of the few products that is shipped the opposite direction.

North America and Europe makes very little in terms of tangible goods that aren’t already made in the manufacturing power-houses of China and southeast Asia.

The reason comes back to that underlying principle of global trade — every region specialises in what they do best, and then flogs it all over the world.

Despite global competition from huge US, EU and New Zealand multinationals, Ireland’s dairy sector is able to go toe-to-toe with any other producer on the planet.

Oats

We’re told that we would be doing the environment a favour by reducing our milk output in Ireland and producing more environmentally-friendly options such as oat milk.

With a nutritional density that is barely 10pc of cow’s milk, oat juice may well turn out to be a fad that goes the same way as ostrich meat.

But even if the demand for oat milk is here to stay, Ireland, with its comparatively tiny land mass, is never going to be able to compete on global markets as an oats producer.

Dairying is a key element of the Irish rural economy and there’s nothing that is going to change that any time soon. That’s why Government policy has facilitated its development in the last decade.

The An Taisce objection to Glanbia’s new milk plant in Belview flies in the face of all of this logic.

I actually agree that Ireland should limit its emissions, but we should let market forces in the form of carbon taxes determine where the emissions are coming from.

Yes, that will be a quota by another name, but so are land, water and all the other finite resources that farming depends on for its survival.

Potshot objections from environmental lobby groups is not the way to address a national issue when the economic welfare of rural Ireland is on the line.