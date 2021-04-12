Farming

Darragh McCullough: Potshot objections from groups like An Taisce cannot be allowed to derail our world-class dairy sector

“Dairying is a key element of our rural economy and that’s why Government policy has facilitated its development in the last decade,” says Darragh McCullough

“Dairying is a key element of our rural economy and that’s why Government policy has facilitated its development in the last decade,” says Darragh McCullough

Over a decade ago I went bust trying to grow 150 acres of onions.

On paper, I had everything in my favour. We were the largest onion growers in the country, working light soils, with specialised kit, and we had well-established supermarket outlets.

