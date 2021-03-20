Darragh McCullough: It’s boom time for farm commodities across the globe, so why is Irish beef the exception?

The temperature is up and the days are lengthening. The sap is rising. That means only one thing on any farm growing crops - get the tractors out and start burning diesel.

While we’ve been mucking around daffodil fields since January, it’s only in the last week that we can get stuck into 2021 fieldwork.

The first big job was getting fertiliser out on about 70 hectares of winter cereals.

But no sooner had we the fertiliser spreader filled with CAN than we realised that one of the rams on the spreader was locked.

My mechanical nous extends no further than dousing uncooperative parts in WD40. If that and a little encouragement from a lump hammer doesn’t work, I’m usually stumped and reaching for the phone.

The mechanic’s verdict was the ram was beyond repair.

Worse again, it couldn’t be replaced without replacing both rams at the same time because Rauch had stopped making the old type. That’ll be €1,000 please.

I thought I was getting a great deal when I bought the spreader a year ago for €2,500. They’re about €20,000 new and this one wasn’t much more than 10 years old.

But when you can’t ask a fella to put as much as a spanner to an implement without a bill of €1,000, every machine sitting in the yard becomes a liability.

Inflation

I see nothing but rampant inflation in all the farm inputs right now. I’m in the middle of renovating an old cow shed and learned this week that the galvanised tin for the roof is up at least 30pc since the last time I ordered at Christmas. Steel purloins are up a whopping 50pc.

That’s if you can get your hands on it. I rang a few suppliers looking for cardboard boxes last week only to be told the earliest I could have them would be mid June — at higher prices!

I was reading at the weekend about the unexpected effects of Covid on commodity prices around the world.

It seems that your average Joe in lockdown is spending money on everything from exercise bikes and home printers to decking and beer making kits.

Most of this stuff is manufactured in China. But the massive spike in demand and Covid-restricted rosters at ports means that there is a worldwide shortage of shipping capacity.

Shipping rates have increased three-, four- and five-fold in the last year.

Prices have sky-rocketed so much that the cargo ships aren’t bothered waiting for a backload of grain from the warehouses in Kansas.

Instead, they are heading back to China empty just to fill up with more exercise bikes for the folks locked up in their homes from Delaware to Dublin.

In turn, grain prices have started climbing because of the bottlenecks in the system.

Meanwhile, the Chinese are feeling flush on the back of global demand, so they’re doubling down on dairy orders, which bodes well for Ireland’s most important food product.

Record highs

Meanwhile, any supplier into a European supermarket is pretty much sold out as sales volumes hit record highs.

It’s been great for primary producers like myself who have secured prices that nobody ever witnessed before.

Daffodil flowers sold for 150-200pc their normal prices on the Dutch auctions as all the surplus evaporated into the supermarket trade.

The shortage has been compounded by the Brits — the world’s biggest daffy producers — inability to source the numbers of workers from the EU that they traditionally relied on.

It’s the same for every type of flower as demand completely overwhelms a supply base that cut back after being forced to dump millions when Covid first hit 12 months ago.

It’s yet another example of the hyper-connected world we live in where every event has knock-on effects on the other side of the planet.

In fact the only commodity that I don’t see going through a purple patch right now is beef.

Is that worrying? If Irish beef isn’t experiencing record demand now I don’t know when it ever will.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath www.elmgrovefarm.ie