Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: How much family silver can Glanbia suppliers afford to sell?

Darragh McCullough

On the way out: Glanbia is poised to exit dairy in Ireland with sale of its processing business Expand

Close

On the way out: Glanbia is poised to exit dairy in Ireland with sale of its processing business

On the way out: Glanbia is poised to exit dairy in Ireland with sale of its processing business

On the way out: Glanbia is poised to exit dairy in Ireland with sale of its processing business

Last week, Glanbia Plc announced that they were prepared to sell their remaining 40pc share in Irish dairy and grain processing facilities.

The processing end is currently owned in a 40:60 joint venture with Glanbia Co-op.

Most Watched

Privacy