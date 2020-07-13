Darragh McCullough: How I was almost driven round the bend in a vain attempt to pass the trailer test

The revelations about the new Minister for Agriculture's cavalier approach to the rules of the road have generated plenty of finger-wagging.

But I wonder how many farmers, builders and anybody else who tows a trailer have also been cruising the nation's highways and byways without the proper licence?

The fact is that the vast majority of drivers under the age of 50 aren't licensed to pull a trailer that weighs more than 750kg. So that's basically every trailer bigger than a dog kennel on wheels.

My attempts at keeping myself on the right side of the law on this issue have been varied.

It started well enough with a mock driving test carried out by a qualified instructor, all filmed for an Ear to the Ground programme.

The instructor was a sound fella, and told me I was a great chap and would have no bother sailing through the test.

But there was more to it than that. First you have to apply for a provisional licence. To even get this, you'll need to sit a theory test if you did your driving test before 2001. I scraped by with a bare minimum score out of the 40 questions.

Then you apply for a provisional licence. That can be a bit of a palaver too.

When you manage to find and get to your nearest NDLS centre, you discover that there is an interminable queue, and that you would have been far better off booking an appointment online.

But then you realise that the next available appointment is about a month away.

When you finally do get your shiny new green provisional licence, you then have the privilege of applying for a test.

By now you've committed enough time and money that you really need to pass the test. So you decide to do a lesson to make sure that you don't have to fork out €85 for a second test.

This involves shelling out €100 for a two-hour session during which you get berated for all the bad habits and poor judgements that have served you perfectly well on the road up to now.

Obviously the first fella was just being nice to me while the cameras were rolling.

Test centre

By this stage you are so wound up you wouldn't pass a spelling test, let alone a driving test.

Your head is full of dos and don'ts, and all the bits you need to get fixed up on your trailer before you arrive at the test centre, including the fact that you can't arrive without somebody who already has a trailer licence.

I did all this, but I fell at the last hurdle.

The instructor had warned me to have exactly 30, four-inch concrete blocks strapped into the trailer for the required 800kg laden weight.

My test date was during a busy harvest period, and I copped the morning of the test that I had no blocks handy on the farm.

This came hot on the heels of the realisation that my trailer didn't qualify for the test because it didn't obscure my rear view sufficiently. I rang around the neighbours but nobody had a trailer that would pass inspection for the test. All were missing some minor requirement, such as a number plate, a break-away cable, a left brake light, and so on.

But a few panicked hours later, I had a 'road-worthy' trailer.

Fed up forking out for L-plates, reflectors and light bulbs, I decided that 16 bags of 10:10:20 fertiliser would be just as good as 30 new concrete blocks.

When the test instructor got over his disbelief that I was serious, he tried his best to rationalise why he would have to fail me.

"We can't have lads turning up here with 50kg fertiliser bags, 1,000 water tanks and God knows what in the back of the trailer," he reasoned, reminding me of one of the gardaí in a D'Unbelieveables sketch.

He could offer me another slot that day if I reappeared with the concrete blocks, but I was so disheartened, annoyed and hassled that I decided to park the whole exercise.

Thankfully I'm not planning to run for public office any time soon.

But that isn't really a good excuse is it?