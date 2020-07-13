Farming

Darragh McCullough: How I was almost driven round the bend in a vain attempt to pass the trailer test

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath.
The vast majority of drivers under the age of 50 aren't licensed to pull a trailer that weighs more than 750kg

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath.

The vast majority of drivers under the age of 50 aren't licensed to pull a trailer that weighs more than 750kg

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

The revelations about the new Minister for Agriculture's cavalier approach to the rules of the road have generated plenty of finger-wagging.

But I wonder how many farmers, builders and anybody else who tows a trailer have also been cruising the nation's highways and byways without the proper licence?

The fact is that the vast majority of drivers under the age of 50 aren't licensed to pull a trailer that weighs more than 750kg. So that's basically every trailer bigger than a dog kennel on wheels.