Darragh McCullough: EU push for organic transition is a ready-made solution for our farming emissions dilemma

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM Expand
Reform: Wolfgang Burtscher, the EU Commission's director general of agriculture, is leading the drive for a switch to convert 25pc of Europe's farmland to organic production by 2030. Expand

Reform: Wolfgang Burtscher, the EU Commission's director general of agriculture, is leading the drive for a switch to convert 25pc of Europe's farmland to organic production by 2030.

Is a big push by the EU for organic farming the answer for the politicians grappling with Ireland's emissions' conundrum?

 Brussels' CAP regime is readying itself to roll out a massive package of supports to convert a quarter of Europe's farmland to organic by 2030.

The Commission's director general of agriculture, Wolfgang Burtscher, is now confirming what the organic community have been preaching for decades: organic is more sustainable than conventional farming.