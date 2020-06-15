Darragh McCullough: EU push for organic transition is a ready-made solution for our farming emissions dilemma

Is a big push by the EU for organic farming the answer for the politicians grappling with Ireland's emissions' conundrum?

Brussels' CAP regime is readying itself to roll out a massive package of supports to convert a quarter of Europe's farmland to organic by 2030.

The Commission's director general of agriculture, Wolfgang Burtscher, is now confirming what the organic community have been preaching for decades: organic is more sustainable than conventional farming.

It might also be the easiest way for the Government (whatever coalition takes shape) to achieve significant cuts in emissions from Irish farms.

Reform: Wolfgang Burtscher, the EU Commission's director general of agriculture, is leading the drive for a switch to convert 25pc of Europe's farmland to organic production by 2030.

The switch to organics would cut out bag fertiliser and slash stocking-rate capacity on many farms overnight.

The consequent reduction in belching bullocks and frantic fertiliser spreaders would have an immediate impact on emissions, and nobody would be blaming the dairy sector or beef barons for forcing anyone out of business.

On the contrary, it might even provide a boost in income for many low-input drystock farms that are effectively organic in all but name.

We've had plenty of agonising within the industry about how to brand and win a premium price for Irish beef and dairy through Origin Green and grass-fed schemes.

But a ready-made branding opportunity like going organic was sitting on the shelf all along.

Of course it's never that easy.

I remember the shock I got a few years ago when an organic sheep farmer explained to me that up to 70pc of his lambs ended up being sold at conventional prices because there just wasn't enough demand for his stock as organic.

The shock was the realisation that this leakage of premium product was fairly wholesale across the sector.

Part of the problem is that there hasn't been enough of an incentive for the big players to drive growth in this area.

The likes of ABP, Dawn, Kepak, Glanbia and the rest don't want either the hassle of aggressively chasing organic markets, or the drop in volume that a switch to organic would inevitably create.

This has fed into the apathy within the Department of Agriculture and Teagasc about driving on the organic sector.

The stop-start nature of the Department's organic schemes highlights the lack of commitment. The last time the scheme was open to applicants was back in 2018, when it opened for four weeks and accepted only one in four of the 255 applicants.

It will take a major change in mindset to get from the current level of just 2.6pc of land in organic status to the EU target of 25pc in 10 short years.

But Austria has proven that where there is a will, there is a way. They are setting the standard in the EU for organic conversions, with a quarter of its farming area - similar in size to Ireland's - now in organic status.

Low output

With a population approaching 9m, the Austrian domestic market is almost twice as big as ours, but they are still heavily dependent on exports to shift the vast majority of their product.

In many ways, Irish farms are tailor-made to fit the organic story: small and low output compared to their UK and Continental counterparts, complete with a 40 shades of green backdrop.

The alternative appears to be unfolding across the Irish sea as Britain procrastinates over jumping into bed with US farming standards.

Boris Johnson and his henchmen have themselves in a nice pickle. They promised that a vote for Brexit would open a multitude of trading opportunities with the likes of the US and beyond.

But now reality is biting with the US insisting that any trade deal must allow its chlorinated chicken, hormone-treated beef and genetically modified foods onto British supermarket shelves.

That's created a backlash, and while the British government will be keen to cater to their citizens' anti-GMO preferences, they won't want to risk losing a deal with the US.

At the same time, the UK is now able to write its own farming support policy, free of the historical payment nonsense that bogs down every EU CAP payment negotiation.

It's unlikely that they'll just turn off the subsidy tap for British farmers, but the payments are much more likely to be entirely dependent on the farmer producing an environmental 'good'.

It could all make the average British farm look very different by 2030, with dedicated wildlife corridors side by side with fields of GM wheat and hormone-powered bullocks.

As ever, the consumer will decide what the mix ends up being between industrial cheap-as-chips food or super-premium organic options.

We will watch with interest.