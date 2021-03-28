Darragh McCullough: A tweet that revolutionised my farm forever

A year ago this week I put up a tweet that probably changed the course of my farm forever.

“We’ve got beautiful flowers still furiously blooming here... just need to get them to customers. So we’re trying a special €20 Easter bouquet delivered nationwide to your door! Taking orders now”, along with a photo of a bunch of tulips and daffodils.

Despite its cheery tone, it was actually a desperate attempt to keep the flower business afloat as all my usual outlets cancelled their orders amidst the first Covid lockdown.

I had spent the previous two years experimenting with new flowers, installing second-hand poly-tunnels, and canvassing florists in an effort to extend our growing season and range of flowers.

The tulips, iris, camassia and allium were all bursting into flower, gloriously oblivious to the financial and social turmoil that was unfolding around them.

My idea of trying to flog a few bouquets was pitched at a barely break-even price as I scrambled to simply recoup the cost of the bulbs and labour that went into the plantings.

But I was so poorly equipped for online selling that I hadn’t even considered a method of taking a credit card payment across the phone.

The next few days had a series of fateful events.

National newspapers picked up on the tweet, which then was name-checked on Morning Ireland and Ryan Tubridy’s programme on RTÉ radio. The phone started to hop and the emails piled up.

There were many moments over the next few days when a more sensible individual would’ve posted that we were overwhelmed and unable to take any more orders.

But chance had just opened the door for my business to jump into the internet revolution, and I was determined to hold on.

Twelve months later, a website that cost €5,000 to build has generated over €200,000 of sales.

It sounds like a licence to print money, but believe it or not, we’ll probably have little or no profit out of our first year online.

The first flaw was that I was trying to sell and deliver flowers far too cheaply. I thought we could bang hundreds of bunches into cardboard boxes, tape them up and slap a label on them and wave them off.

Then I realised that the message people want with their flowers is often as important as the flowers themselves.

We also discovered that online sales is largely about data and logistics. That involves lots of frustrations over things that are outside your control — sloppy couriers and confused recipients combine to make refunds part of the overheads.

So is marketing, that awful nebulous thing that ends up sucking your entire being into an Instagram and Facebook app.

It all makes me slightly nostalgic for the simpler days when we fired a couple of thousand bunches of flowers on a pallet and waved them off to some faceless buyer for peanuts.

The difference in transport costs alone is an eye-opener. It costs me about €8 to send a bouquet 10 miles up the road by courier, while I pay about €0.61 for the same value of flowers to travel 1,000km to the Netherlands.

But let’s not lose sight of the big picture here.

A year ago I was dependent on a handful of wholesale buyers who, on a whim, could decide the fate of my business.

It was a very uncomfortable and unsustainable model, but I knew of no other way to sell flowers.

Now we have the pleasure of connecting thousands of new customers with their loved ones and brightening up the never-ending lockdowns with a little slice of nature’s beauty.

Customers love the fact that not only are they supporting an Irish business, but one that is displacing imports that are often unsustainably flown around the world.

Even if we lose some of them every year, the business can keep going.

What’s not to love? And to think that it all started with a tweet. Welcome to the digital revolution.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath www.elmgrovefarm.ie