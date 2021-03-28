Farming

Darragh McCullough: A tweet that revolutionised my farm forever

How a desperate attempt to keep my flower business afloat opened the door to online selling

&lsquo;A little slice of nature&rsquo;s beauty&rsquo;: Flowers from Darragh McCullough&rsquo;s farm Expand

A year ago this week I put up a tweet that probably changed the course of my farm forever.

We’ve got beautiful flowers still furiously blooming here... just need to get them to customers. So we’re trying a special €20 Easter bouquet delivered nationwide to your door! Taking orders now”, along with a photo of a bunch of tulips and daffodils.

Despite its cheery tone, it was actually a desperate attempt to keep the flower business afloat as all my usual outlets cancelled their orders amidst the first Covid lockdown.

