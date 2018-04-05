Dairygold lays 'Brexit-proof' plans as profits jump

Dairygold is pressing ahead on its "Brexit-proofing strategy", with a decision expected on planning permission for a new Jarlsberg cheese plant within weeks.

Dairygold is pressing ahead on its "Brexit-proofing strategy", with a decision expected on planning permission for a new Jarlsberg cheese plant within weeks.

Ireland's largest farmer-owned dairy co-operative yesterday announced operating profits of €32.4m for 2017, a significant increase on the €17.5m figure reported in 2016.

With 300 million litres of its 1.3 billion litre milk pool destined for the UK's cheddar cheese market, the co-op pointed out it was diversifying its product portfolio and focusing on developing alternative routes to market. However, Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe stressed that the UK may still prove to be the most valuable market for Irish dairy produce after Brexit. It said a decision is imminent from An Bord Pleanála on its €77m investment with Tine at Mogeely, Co Cork which will see manufacturing of Jarlsberg cheese transferred from Norway to Ireland.

Dairygold CFO Michael Harte said they would hope to be in production by October 2019 which would allow them to transfer part of their growing milk pool into the mild Jarlsberg cheese. "It's a significant step as well at protecting us from Brexit and the challenges there as this milk won't be for the UK market, it will be predominantly for the EU or the US," said Mr Harte. Mr Woulfe said it was a "Brexit-proofing strategy" as Jarlsberg is a global cheese brand as distinct from a British product. Mr Harte pointed out they were looking at product diversification to give them the "flexibility to maybe switch milk if there is a hard Brexit from cheddar into other product manufacturing opportunities".