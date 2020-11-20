You learn a lot in 70 years! - ICMSA President, Pat McCormack on what drives the association onwards 70 years after it was founded

Given the perception that ICMSA is the state’s specialist dairy farmer organisation and given the expansion of that sector of farming, do you see ICMSA’s voice in Irish farming getting louder?

Pat: “It’s true that dairy farming is expanding since quota abolition and there are issues that go with that expansion. But we’re not entirely happy about this idea that the perceived success of dairy farming is, somehow, at the expense of others. I personally don’t like the narrative that has dairying versus sucklers or cereal. Even more than that, I dislike the tactic whereby different sectors of farmers are being ‘played’ against each other by people or groups with their own interests. I think some of the comments that have been directed at dairy beef, for instance, have been very unhelpful and are based less on reality than they are on the old tactic of ‘divide and conquer’. ICMSA will always operate on the basis that any farmer has our support. We do have a special relationship and expertise in the family dairy farm sector and their interests are our core concern. But any farmer can count on our support and some of the most valued and respected members of the National Council are livestock farmers.

“Dairy and beef farming contribute hugely to the national economy and particularly to local rural economies all over the country. Talk to any business in a rural area and they will tell you very clearly, when farming is going well, they do well. It’s as simple as that. The investments made by dairy farmers and the additional milk produced since quota abolition have had a hugely positive impact on the economy. We are continuing to build on our traditions, building a modern sustainable industry. We are getting there and need to be supported during this transition.

You alluded there to certain “issues” that went with the post-quota expansion, can you be more specific?

Pat: “I don’t mind telling you that I grind my teeth every time I hear the phrase ‘white gold’. It is always very notable that it is usually used by non-farmers. We have had people borrowing substantial sums to get into dairying on very precarious margins and repayment schedules. I sometimes wonder whether people realise that repayment rates don’t necessarily follow milk price down: I remember the 2016 price crash well; we had 18 months where farmer milk price fell below the costs of production.

Heritage is not just a word in ICMSA: That's 12-year old Pat McCormack standing beside the man in the sheepskin coat holding the 'Tipp Macra supports ICMSA' placard at a protest in Tipperary in 1989.

I stress ‘farmer’ milk price because the price at retail never went down so much as a cent and the shops and supermarkets made an absolute fortune, while the farmers went for a year-and-a-half without making any income on their milk. It was the effective lobbying of ICMSA and its European sister organisations in the European Milk Board that pressurised the Commission into introducing the Voluntary Supply Reduction Scheme that finally put a floor under price and gave it a basis from which to recover.

“Dairy farming is not any kind of easy gig or ‘handy number’; it’s very hard, demanding and technical work that sells into a complex food system all of which, in turn, are susceptible to external factors. We know what we’re doing because we’ve been doing it for a very long time, and we know – and the record shows – that we can read dairy markets as well as anyone. You learn a lot in 70 years!

“Issues change on an almost daily basis. That’s why farmers need strong representation to defend their interests. Today, for example, the big issues include Brexit and all its potential impacts, climate change and the unfair negative picture of Irish farming being portrayed by some. We have to work daily to stress the positive contributions that Irish farming is making to climate change and can increase if properly incentivised. We have to counter the negative image around health being peddled by some vested interests and stress the real scientific data that shows significant health benefits from consuming dairy and beef. We have Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) Post 2020 and its impact on farm income, and we have animal health issues, in particular TB at the present time.”

What are the new areas of expertise ICMSA will have to develop?

Pat: “We already have real in-house capacity on sustainability and the transition to the low-emissions farming model that we all know is where we need to be. There are three aspects of sustainability addressed: economic, social and environmental. Unfortunately, economic and social sustainability are well down the list of priorities for some policymakers. But the fact is that we have three pillars and all three need to be addressed simultaneously. Our members are the ones who are feeding back to us the new information, the new questions, the new models and requirements. This is the way we work. The starting point for developing an answer is going to be ‘what works best for the family farm?’ The thing that I feel really distinguishes ICMSA from other organisations is that, for us, the focus is always on finding the answer. The heritage here – both at farmer-leader and staff level – is to work on finding solutions to farmers’ problems.

“The level of expertise at farm level is completely underestimated by those outside of agriculture. Farming is now a hugely technical and innovative career and the expertise of ICMSA voluntary offices has always been hugely important. This will continue to be the case into the future. You shouldn’t be proposing policies for farmers unless you yourself understand the practical implications of such proposals.”

Do you think that farmer influence is falling in line with farmer numbers and do you have to work harder?

Pat: “Working hard isn’t a problem. We are all from a farming background and if you’re afraid of hard work, then farming and ICMSA isn’t the outfit for you. For people not directly involved in farming, there is a lack of knowledge around what farming is now and its importance to the national economy. It’s very obvious that some people and media commentators just haven’t the slightest idea anymore of what real farming is and how food is actually produced.

“Quite clearly, urbanisation has meant a shift in political power from rural areas to urban areas and when the economy is going well, agriculture does not get the recognition it deserves. In terms of net foreign earnings, agriculture is still by far Ireland’s largest industry and when the last crash occurred in 2009, agriculture was the ‘Last Man Standing’. People would be very foolish to forget this going forward in terms of the national economy and the role it must, and will play, in developing the future rural economy.”

How do you re-educate people about how their food is produced?

Pat: “To a certain degree, that process is already underway. You’re starting to see certain sections of society reject the ‘cheap food’ policy that was the admirable motive of states and institutions like the EEC after the war. The policy itself was probably always wrong, but at least it was understandable in the aftermath of the war. What’s actually happened is that the retail corporations are now in the driving seat and still pushing that ‘cheap food’ policy that demands more and more to be sold to consumers at cheaper and unsustainable prices. This is doing two things: it’s putting enormous strain on sustainable models of food production and, not incidentally, it’s wiping out the family farm system in favour of much larger and environmentally harsher factory farm systems. That ‘cheap food’ policy is the reason why average consumers today in the EU pay less than half of what their parents paid as a proportion of their income. The consumers are paying less for more and if we are serious about sustainability, this cannot continue. The direct payments that the EU paid to the farmers in recognition of the EU’s decision to allow the dominance of the retailers are now no longer even coming close to bridging the gap between what the farmers should be getting and what they actually are being paid for their food. The system is just untenable, and the EU must call the bluff of the retailers and their threats of food inflation and actually step in to regulate the margins along the supply chain.

“The agenda of bashing Irish food production systems is very disappointing, but I firmly believe that the Irish food production systems will stand the test of time if the issue of economic sustainability is adequately addressed. ICMSA is pleased to be involved with Meat & Dairy Facts, an industry initiative, to highlight what is good about the Irish dairy and meat industry based on scientific facts.”

What kind of time scale do you see for that return to the ‘real’ price of food?

Pat: “This is the vital point: you can’t have that transition to low emissions farming and food production if CAP and the consumers don’t realise that food prices must reflect the cost of sustainable practices. Adapting the processes that contribute to emissions is going to make food more expensive and the idea that farmers can – or should– pay for the transition out of their resources, while everyone and everything else stays the same, is both impossible and unfair. It’s just not going to happen and everything – every policymaker and every proposal – will have to reflect that truth.”





