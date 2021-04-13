Farming

Woulfe: We can’t keep pussyfooting around whole climate action issue

Outgoing Dairygold CEO's colleague John O’Gorman says farmers are ‘being accused of environmental terrorism’

Over and out: Jim Woulfe is stepping down as CEO of Dairygold after 42 years with the company

Over and out: Jim Woulfe is stepping down as CEO of Dairygold after 42 years with the company

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Dairy farmers are being accused of “environmental terrorism”, and an agreed template must be put in place “to secure what is Ireland’s most rewarding indigenous industry,” according to Dairygold.

CEO Jim Woulfe told the Farming Independent: “It behoves us to step up to the plate and put forward policies that will allow us and our farmers stay in this business.”

