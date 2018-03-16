Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 16 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Work permits for farm workers from outside the EU to be prioritised due to shortage - IFA

Close to 3,000 extra jobs will be needed over the next decade on dairy farms

The organisations are also calling for ongoing access to an adequate supply of permanent and seasonal labour.
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Farmers have welcomed a commitment from the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation (DBEI) Heather Humphreys that her Department is treating the review of the criteria for issuing work permits for farm workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) as a matter of urgency.

The IFA President said that the shortage of labour supply in farming, particularly in the dairy, horticulture, pig and poultry sectors, is now a crisis on farms and the Minister’s move to prioritise the farming and agriculture sector in the short-term, is positive. 

Joe Healy said, that in a meeting with the IFA Minister Humphreys recognised the shortage of skilled and general labour supply that has emerged in the agriculture sector in recent years. 

“We were informed at the meeting with the Minister that the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation has received an extensive report from the Department of Agriculture to support the case being made to allow work permits to be issued to non-EU citizens and that priority will be given to this.

"The DBEI is aiming to have this review completed by end of March or early April, which would then give the go-ahead to Minister Humphreys to regulate for this.”

The IFA delegation stressed to the Minister the importance of having this new work permit system in place by April, to alleviate the pressures on mushroom, vegetable and soft fruit farms in particular for the busy months ahead.

The DBEI is carrying out a review of the employment permits system across all sectors, which is being steered by an Inter-Departmental Group. This review will include a public consultation to be concluded by June of this year.

Teagasc director Professor Gerry Boyle recently said dairy farmers are facing an "unparalleled situation" in terms of labour and the challenges ahead.

Also Read

"The number of dairy herds with over 100 cows has risen to nearly 50pc. That's up from 13pc in 2005.

"Close to 3,000 extra jobs will be needed over the next decade on dairy farms and that clearly is going to create issues of where that labour is going to come from and also the training of that labour," he said.

Although Prof Boyle highlighted the positive side of job creation in the sector, he says the issue of managing farm labour has been neglected for "far too long".

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Minister Michael Creed at the re-opening of Glanbia Ireland's Wexford cheese plant. Photo: Patrick Browne

Dairy sector must move to GM-free feed to protect its global presence - Glanbia...
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom at a farm walk at the Delahunty farm in Ballykinash, Carrig, Co Tipperary.

Grass growth 50pc below norm as weather continues to bite

Kerry Group to cut milk price by 2c/l
Glanbia Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Glanbia cuts milk price by 3c/L amid warnings of 'market oversupply'

Fertilising silage ground: 'Cheaper Cut Sward' sounds like a great deal - but is...
The Ornua index was expected to slip.

Ornua returns slide to 31c/L in February
President of the European Milk Board, Romuald Schaber

'The powder was not sold but outright dumped': EU farmer leader hits out at...


Top Stories

Timber sales at the end of a 33-year rotation should yield €7,000 to €9,000/ac at today’s prices

Farmers encouraged to make the most of rising timber prices
(Stock picture)

Do we have to leave our son anything in our will?
Montclare Lopez. Image: ICBF

ICBF place five bulls on the market with reserve of €2,500

'Plenty of road frontage' - 52ac residential farm hits the market in...
Minister for Agriculture, Food & Marine, Michael Creed T.D., met with his UK counterpart, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove M.P. at DEFRA HQ London.

Creed meets UK Agriculture Secretary as hopes of Brexit transition deal...
Lyndsey Behan, Garreth T Behan and Trevor Shortt, with the three Clonagh herd champions, Clonagh Jazzy Eyes, Clonagh Just a Dream and Clonagh Hot Shot, a first ever triple-show championship for the same Simmental herd.

Gallery: See the Laois herd breaking all the records
The scene on John Fagan's farm in Westmeath during Storm Emma

How to mentally and physically get over the recent bad weather