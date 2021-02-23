Farming

Will beef be the loser as ‘mature discussion’ on dairy unfolds?

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has sparked a serious debate on the future of dairy expansion, but will reducing national beef herd numbers be the price for allowing milk production to continue at the current or higher levels?

Drive: The Irish dairy sector is pushing for more expansion and ICMSA president Pat McCormack says &ldquo;there needs to be recognition that we are the most efficient in Europe, and possibly globally, in dairy production.&rdquo; Expand

Claire Mc Cormack and Margaret Donnelly

‘A cut to the national herd is inevitable, it’s necessary. But the cut should occur on the beef side first.” This is leading economist Professor John Fitzgerald’s frank view on where the “mature discussion” on the future of Irish dairy should start.

Earlier this month, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue set a new tone on dairy growth when he stated that the time for a “mature discussion” on the sector had arrived.

Addressing IFA’s 2021 AGM, the minister said: “Significant expansion has occurred in the dairy industry over recent years. I believe we are approaching a need for a mature discussion on the continued focus on additional cows from here on out.

