Will beef be the loser as ‘mature discussion’ on dairy unfolds?

‘A cut to the national herd is inevitable, it’s necessary. But the cut should occur on the beef side first.” This is leading economist Professor John Fitzgerald’s frank view on where the “mature discussion” on the future of Irish dairy should start.

Earlier this month, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue set a new tone on dairy growth when he stated that the time for a “mature discussion” on the sector had arrived.

Addressing IFA’s 2021 AGM, the minister said: “Significant expansion has occurred in the dairy industry over recent years. I believe we are approaching a need for a mature discussion on the continued focus on additional cows from here on out.

“The Government’s ‘Ag Climatise’ roadmap is based on the premise of a stable herd and we must live within overall climate commitments. And, importantly, the environmental costs associated with increasing output by some farmers cannot be transferred to all other farmers.

“It will be difficult to achieve stable methane if dairy cow numbers continue to increase.”

In the weeks since, dairy farmers, processors, farm organisations and other sector stakeholders have questioned exactly what this “mature discussion” will mean. Fears of a potential cap on herd numbers are the biggest concern for dairy farmers.

The debate comes at a time when the Department of Agriculture (DAFM) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have their spotlights firmly fixed on water quality issues in “hotspot” counties — such as Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny — where 50pc of the expansion in dairy cow numbers has taken place.

The critical concern is nutrient loss, due to soil characteristics and land activity , which is negatively impacting on water quality.

DAFM is also gearing up to introduce a new “chemical fertiliser register” to be linked to a farmer’s herd number so that compliance with legal limits can be verified.

Slurry storage shortcomings, increased use of Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESS), further changes in dairy cow nitrogen excretion rates and a major push on protected urea are also among the key talking points for the next Nitrates Action Programme due to start in January 2022.

It is expected that the economic track record of Irish dairy — its export value increased by 3pc to €5.2bn in 2020 — will be argued to the hilt in any future dialogue.

Officials admit that farmers have been pushed down a road of intensification because of lowering food prices over the last three decades.

The Farming Independent asked dairy farmer and ICMSA president Pat McCormack and Prof John Fitzgerald where they believe the “mature discussion” on Irish dairy should begin?

Mr McCormack said: “A mature discussion is always good, but there needs to be recognition that we are the most efficient in Europe, and possibly globally, in dairy production.

“Equally, we need to recognise that, within the country, we are the single industry with a roadmap from an environmental aspect.

"We have the Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC), which identified a number of areas like higher Economic Breeding Index (EBI), LESS equipment and protected urea — these need to be given the opportunity to deliver at farm level."





Derogation farmers

He says that anecdotally a shift in farmers’ behaviour on some practices is already emerging.

“Farmers have started to take the issues significantly more seriously in 2021 and we need to see the benefits of that going forward.

“Derogation farmers have to spread with LESS at this point and their neighbours can see the benefits where they are back in grazing sooner, so there is a bit of a ‘peer copying’ going on and that is positive.

“I’m also encouraged because it’s February 23 and I see no tractor with a fertiliser spreader on it. In my living memory, I would say that is the first year ever [for this), so clearly farmers are beginning to question very early fertiliser use and maybe efficiencies will be gained there too.”

Nonetheless, he adds, “we can’t be oblivious to the fact that we need to see water quality improve.

“That needs to happen radically. We have to play as a team and everybody must up their game because we are giving the environmental lobby ammunition.

“I believe we will reverse the trends in ‘hotspot’ counties where, you also must remember, some of the earliest turnout occurs which has a benefit from an ammonia point of view as farmers are not storing slurry.

“We will dry up the NGOs throttle for having a pop at dairy farming and the dairy industry. The good work being done through the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) is a case in point.”

Fundamentally, he says, the discussion can’t ignore the fact that Irish dairy is “in demand globally.

“The Kerrygold brand is able to command a premium because of our country of origin and production type.

“If we are to move to reducing our ability to produce dairy in Ireland, it will be produced somewhere else globally and less efficiently so that is a significant issue.

“Our numbers may stagnate but our genetics will improve. We need to sit, listen and contribute and come up with the solutions, but in my view there will always be opportunity for farmers to expand if they wish to do so because a lot more can be achieved out of the national herd than what is there at the minute.”

Meanwhile, Prof Fitzgerald, the outgoing chairman of the Climate Change Advisory Council, says the conversation on Irish dairy must begin with an analysis of the economics of Irish beef.

“A mature discussion is how agriculture contributes to meeting our climate change goals which will involve meeting a very substantial reduction in emissions by 2030 — including methane — and Government and the EU are increasing their ambition in that regard.

“So agriculture needs to show how they can do it, how they will do and put in place policies to make sure it happens.

“Teagasc’s MACC curve has laid out a menu that will save farmers money, [measures] like changing to new fertilisers which are cheaper. But really that will not be adequate enough to meet existing and more ambitious targets,” said Prof Fitzgerald.

“Cattle numbers need to fall, yet dairy numbers are continuing to rise. That is not consistent with meeting our climate goals.”

He says a policy framework must be designed to maximise farm incomes and security, while ensuing targets will be met.

His solution here is that “farmers should be encouraged out of beef and to use the land instead for biomass or woodlands that will capture carbon and reduce emissions — that will make a significant contribution. For example, a policy on hedgerows which maximises carbon would be welcomed.”

Prof Fitzgerald, who started his career in the Department of Finance working on the economics of agriculture, said the beef herd should be cut before tackling dairy cow numbers.

“A cut to the national herd is inevitable, it’s necessary. But the cut should occur on the beef side first.

“Farmers make nothing on average out of beef. And after July, because of Brexit, they are probably going to lose more money. They would be better off staying in bed in the morning than doing beef.

“But in dairying they make real money, it is a profitable enterprise. They probably will still need to reduce numbers to an extent, but I would want to minimise impact on dairying because it is profitable for farmers.

“Moving out of beef gradually is a win-win for farmers. It won’t happen overnight, but beginning now you could leave a lot of beef farmers better off in 2030 than they are today and the climate significantly better off.”





Forestry

On this transition Prof Fitzgerald hit out at the DAFM’s “crazy licensing regime” for forestry, contending that it is “very off-putting” for farmers.

“On forestry the Department’s delivery has been a complete and utter disaster. They need to get rid of the licensing regime and handle it as in the rest of agriculture through regulation by the EPA.

“Farmers see it as an obstacle, so get rid of the obstacle and make it easy, don’t make it more difficult.

“There is a lot that can be done by working together and that’s why I think ‘mature discussion’ effectively describes what needs to happen next.”

