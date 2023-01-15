Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why farming is easier than an office job – and more enjoyable

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

Winning over consumers: Hannah Quinn-Mulligan with one of her beef herd on her farm in Co Limerick – she has also diversified into dairy Expand
Good days on a farm can&rsquo;t be beaten Expand

Close

Winning over consumers: Hannah Quinn-Mulligan with one of her beef herd on her farm in Co Limerick – she has also diversified into dairy

Winning over consumers: Hannah Quinn-Mulligan with one of her beef herd on her farm in Co Limerick – she has also diversified into dairy

Good days on a farm can&rsquo;t be beaten

Good days on a farm can’t be beaten

/

Winning over consumers: Hannah Quinn-Mulligan with one of her beef herd on her farm in Co Limerick – she has also diversified into dairy

My dairy partner Seán has arrived back from his holiday with a sun tan and outrageous tales of paying €12 for a pint of Guinness.

We have a cow with a slightly sour puss that we’ve nicknamed ‘HR’ and I’ve pointed Seán in her direction for any upcoming annual leave requests.

Most Watched

Privacy