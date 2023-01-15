My dairy partner Seán has arrived back from his holiday with a sun tan and outrageous tales of paying €12 for a pint of Guinness.

We have a cow with a slightly sour puss that we’ve nicknamed ‘HR’ and I’ve pointed Seán in her direction for any upcoming annual leave requests.

It made me realise, though, that a lot of farmers have never had to deal with the box-ticking tyranny of a real human resources department, or interminable office meetings thinking that watching paint dry would be a more productive use of time than listening to whoever is waffling on at the top table.

Traditionally, farmers are known for warning their children not to follow in their footsteps and to find themselves a comfortable office job with regular hours.

But I think if you gave the average farmer five days in an office with someone barking orders at them, and stuck in a 60-minute each-way commute, it would change their perspective.

We undervalue the opportunity farming can provide to the next generation, and undervalue the work we do as farmers.

There’s no denying the industry can be tough, and everyone has suffered days of absolute tragedy, but good days on a farm can’t be beaten: the warm, sweet summer days harvesting or the moment where a newborn weak calf manages its first drink.

Quiet wins can be as important as big wins, but all of them are worth savouring.

I have friends with what people would consider easy lives such as software engineers at Google, and others at the brink of burnout for the last decade as they train to become doctors, but one thing they all have in common is that they love to come to our farm and get their hands dirty.

They want to escape the commute, their bosses and most importantly, to get outside in the elements.

One of the best stories I’ve heard of a farmer creating a legacy his children want to carry on is Kevin Scully from the Merry Mill. One day the Laois man was down on the farm with his youngest daughter feeding home-grown oats to the beef cattle.

Before he could stop her, she had picked up a handful and shoved them in her mouth and while she chewed asked, “Daddy, can we eat these?”

It sparked an idea in Kevin’s mind which has given rise to the Merry Mill and its gluten-free porridge range. Since then, one of his daughters has graduated with a marketing degree from DCU and oversees that side of the business, while another daughter is involved in design and also keen to come back to the farm.

From a 90ac beef and tillage farm he has created opportunities for the next generation to step into.

Of course, farming doesn’t have to be for everyone, but the short commute shouldn’t be underestimated and I know I’d rather be shovelling whatever our four-legged ‘HR’ throws our way than box-ticking for the real office version.

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan is a journalist and an organic beef and dairy farmer. templeroedairy.ie