Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 25 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Why every spring grazing day counts

Each additional day of grazing in February by the calved proportion of the herd will increase profit by over €100 per day for the average milk supplier, writes John Maher

Every day cows are at grass will increase profit, reduce costs and enable the farm to grow more grass
Every day cows are at grass will increase profit, reduce costs and enable the farm to grow more grass

John Maher

Growth rates have been well above normal over the last few months so grass supply on farms is well above average. The average farm cover (AFC) on farms who measure grass is about 900-1,000kg DM/ha from PastureBase Ireland figures at the moment.

This level of grass supply allows a farm operating at a milking platform stocking rate of 2.5 to 2.9LU/ha to turn freshly calved cows (four days after calving) out full-time to a predominantly grass diet even where the six-week calving rate is in excess of 80pc.

The second rotation should begin on about April 6. There will be a requirement of about 300kg meal/cow during the first rotation. And yes, we need reasonable weather to graze but ground conditions have been excellent recently.

Each additional day of grazing in February by the calved proportion of the herd for the average milk supplier will increase farm profit by over €100 per day, through improved milk constituents and lower feed costs.

Despite the weather challenges that appear at this time of year, we must try our level best to get cows out grazing simply because it is good for cows, good for the farmer and good for the grass plant.

Every day cows are at grass will increase profit, reduce costs and enable the farm to grow more grass. This figure does not include any benefits to pasture production or utilisation.

Well-controlled grazing management during the springtime will set up the farm for excellent milk production from grazed grass for the remainder of the year.

Before we describe the plan for early spring grazing, let's be clear about what is achievable.

Also Read

It is clear that many farmers can turn out cows full-time to grass soon after calving. Grass supply is high and grazing conditions are also very good.

However, there is often a reluctance to do this which is a mistake from a grass production perspective.

Starting to graze slowly and speeding up in March will generally not allow enough recovery time to have enough grass available at the start of the second round in early April. So let's try to follow the spring rotation planner and reach the 30pc grazed by March 1.

Using the Spring Rotation Planner

The spring rotation planner is an excellent tool to help farmers plan spring grazing every day, every week, every month. It is designed to take the guess work out of grazing management. The planner relies on the principle of grazing a set area each day.

Table 1 shows the proportion of the farm to be grazed by three key dates in the early grazing season.

The spring rotation planner aims to:

Simplify spring grass management

Include grass in the diet of the lactating cows every day during February and March

Maximise farm grass growth

Avoid uncertainty in relation to grass availability

Finish the first rotation in early April

Set up the farm for production of high quality grass for the following rotations.

Cows need to be turned out to grass as early as possible in February. The aim is to graze about 1pc of the farm every day during this month.

Many farmers struggle to reach this target so grazing the paddocks with the lowest cover of grass should be targeted.

The next target is to reach 60pc by St Patrick's Day by grazing about 2pc of the farm/day during March.

John Maher is the Grass10 co-ordinator based in Moorepark, Co Cork

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Why it pays to make most of February nitrogen window
Almost three in every four calves born within the dairy herd are now going for beef production

Calving dates pushed back by three to five weeks
Arla is paying profits to farmers (PA)

European milk processor to pay out all of its €290m profit to farmers...
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

GDT rises for sixth time in a row on the back of strong supplies

Funding announced for energy efficient dairy farm equipment (40% grant aid...
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Henry Walsh: Spring is off to a positive start but after 2018, we are taking no...
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA.

Cork paid quarter of TAMS dairy funds


Top Stories

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with a breeder as he visits the International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, February 23, 2019. Julien De Rosa/Pool via Reuters

Boost for Creed as Macron backs big CAP budget
Ornua CEO John Jordan says contingency plans were in place for a loss of access to the UK if WTO tariffs were applied causing a 50pc hike in prices.

Ornua prepares for Irish cheese to be locked out of the UK
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

EU no closer to Mercosur deal but sees US beef quota fix in weeks
3500 Slurry Tanker with Bomech Trailing Shoe - Cross Agricultural Engineering

Video: Watch this Cross 3500 Slurry Tanker in action with Bomech Trailing...
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Picture by David Conachy

Kerry refuses to do the splits
If the UK were to hit Irish beef exports, it wouldn’t be facing down Dev’s Ireland, it would be confronting the entire EU bloc

Richard Curran: 'Brexit Brazilian beef battle won't be a de Valera Economic War II'
Stock Image (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai called to dispute over access to land owned by family with...