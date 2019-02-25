Why every spring grazing day counts

Growth rates have been well above normal over the last few months so grass supply on farms is well above average. The average farm cover (AFC) on farms who measure grass is about 900-1,000kg DM/ha from PastureBase Ireland figures at the moment.

This level of grass supply allows a farm operating at a milking platform stocking rate of 2.5 to 2.9LU/ha to turn freshly calved cows (four days after calving) out full-time to a predominantly grass diet even where the six-week calving rate is in excess of 80pc.

The second rotation should begin on about April 6. There will be a requirement of about 300kg meal/cow during the first rotation. And yes, we need reasonable weather to graze but ground conditions have been excellent recently.

Each additional day of grazing in February by the calved proportion of the herd for the average milk supplier will increase farm profit by over €100 per day, through improved milk constituents and lower feed costs.

Despite the weather challenges that appear at this time of year, we must try our level best to get cows out grazing simply because it is good for cows, good for the farmer and good for the grass plant.

Every day cows are at grass will increase profit, reduce costs and enable the farm to grow more grass. This figure does not include any benefits to pasture production or utilisation.

Well-controlled grazing management during the springtime will set up the farm for excellent milk production from grazed grass for the remainder of the year.

Before we describe the plan for early spring grazing, let's be clear about what is achievable.