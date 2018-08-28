Pat Dillon is contract rearing 37 of his 46 replacement heifers for next spring and intends to contract rear them all in the near future to allow him to maximise milk production potential on his farm.

Why contract rearing is a ‘no-brainer’ for this dairy farmer

He first tried contract rearing in 2015 and says it’s a ‘no-brainer’ when it comes to labour savings.

Pat owns and manages a 120-cow herd on his 58ha farm in Grangecuffe, Co. Kilkenny.

Animals leave his farm mid-March at about 13 or 14 months of age. The contactor manages the first breeding season and they are in-calf when they return mid-November at housing time.

“In the past I was separating stock and managing two groups. Now I’m keeping an eye on one group of stock for breeding and AI,” said Pat. “It’s a relative new system for me but I’ll be continuing with it.”

Pat believes the farmer rearing his heifers is well suited as he mostly keeps his stock separate from his own on outside blocks.

Contract Rearing

In its simplest terms, contract heifer rearing is where a dairy farmer pays another farmer to rear their replacement heifers.

Tom Curran, Teagasc Rural Economy Development Programme, said the problem of labour availability is why contract rearing must be considered.