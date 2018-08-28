Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 28 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Why contract rearing is a ‘no-brainer’ for this dairy farmer

Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Pat Dillon is contract rearing 37 of his 46 replacement heifers for next spring and intends to contract rear them all in the near future to allow him to maximise milk production potential on his farm.

He first tried contract rearing in 2015 and says it’s a ‘no-brainer’ when it comes to labour savings.

Pat owns and manages a 120-cow herd on his 58ha farm in Grangecuffe, Co. Kilkenny.

Animals leave his farm mid-March at about 13 or 14 months of age. The contactor manages the first breeding season and they are in-calf when they return mid-November at housing time.

“In the past I was separating stock and managing two groups. Now I’m keeping an eye on one group of stock for breeding and AI,” said Pat. “It’s a relative new system for me but I’ll be continuing with it.”

Pat believes the farmer rearing his heifers is well suited as he mostly keeps his stock separate from his own on outside blocks.

Contract Rearing

In its simplest terms, contract heifer rearing is where a dairy farmer pays another farmer to rear their replacement heifers.

Tom Curran, Teagasc Rural Economy Development Programme, said the problem of labour availability is why contract rearing must be considered.

Also Read

Tom said that it allows the farmer to free up time to concentrate on the dairy herd, reduce the number of stock groups to be managed, avoid the need to lease extra land to carry the heifers while also avoiding the need to provide winter accommodation for heifers.

Tom also said it allows farmers to increase of stocking rate with milking cows on the grazing platform which will give a better financial return per hectare than stocking with heifers.

According to Teagasc, a written agreement is essential to keep a record of what has been agreed between the two farmers. They also said the arrangement must be built on good communication, honesty and trust between the parties from the beginning.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

‘It was a great move’ – Dairy farmer on investing €100,000 on his farm
Fodder arriving on a Nolan Transport truck at Rosslare Europort. Photo: Mary Browne

Fodder crisis will trigger mental health problems among farmers – Tony...

Tributes paid to IFA stalwart Richie Flynn

Ireland continues to be the largest market outlet for UK beef
Charles Smyth

What's your morning routine?
REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Soil moisture deficits remain high in many places
LAIRG, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 14: A farmer lifts a sheep at Lairg auction for the great sale of lambs on August 14, 2018 in Lairg, Scotland. Lairg market hosts the annual lamb sale, which is one of the biggest one day livestock markets in Europe, when up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

EID under the spotlight in European survey