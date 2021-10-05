What will dairy farm workplaces be like in 2030?

In the future dairy farms will have a high requirement for weekend staff, more flexible working times and better weekly planning, according to a recent survey of young dairy farmers and workers.

In June this year, students and graduates of agricultural degrees and recently expanded dairy farmers were invited to complete an online survey to find out what will make future dairy farm workplaces more competitive and attractive for farmers and their teams.

122 people responded, indicating that they want to be farm owners (63pc), in partnership (23pc), share farming (3pc) or working on farms (11pc) in 2030.

Main findings

It was apparent that the main issue on dairy farms was time management.

When asked what areas they would change on the farm to make it more enjoyable, the majority of those surveyed said they would like a more organised and flexible time schedule or roster, with a designated start and finish time, followed by improved facilities and improved salary.

Asked about their current holiday schedule, 30pc said they take one full week’s holidays, whereas 50pc take individual days off during the year.

25pc expect to be working in excess of 60 hours per week, on average, in 2030, while a further 25pc thought the average hours worked per week should be 40 hours.

Respondents indicated that the spring would require longer working hours because of calving etc.

Most expect to finish their daily work by 6 pm (outside the busy season).

The number of weekends off per month was important to respondents, and up to 80pc expect to have two or three weekends off per month.

63pc would consider once-a-day milking to improve their time management schedule if they were unable to source relief milkers.

Respondents recognised farm safety as another important area for improvement. Creating more awareness around health and safety and implementing correct procedures to reduce accidents were suggested.

Some recommended using 100pc AI in 2030 to reduce the danger posed by bulls.

Respondents want more training on machinery operation and/or outsourcing of machinery work. Many improvements recommended in this area would be easy to implement; for example, not using a mobile phone while operating machinery.

Better maintenance of facilities and additional staff facilities were also considered important, such as a canteen, bathroom, shower and sleeping area (separate from the farm family house) if required in spring.

The area of training and extra skills required was also important to the group surveyed.

All felt that 3-4 years of college or university and practical experience were important.

Respondents were highly interested in short courses on the latest technologies.

Areas they require training include computer skills and Department of Agriculture online services.

Respondents would like technologies for heat detection, drafting and continued improvements in stock health in the 2030 dairy farm.

What do the results indicate?

The farm workplace of 2030 will be an efficient, simple farm system similar to today’s farm workplace, according to the respondents.

However, it is clear that the future workplace will have to be more organised, with designated rosters, more flexible working times and roles designated for specific tasks.

There will be more part-time workers required for weekends or for specific tasks. This gap will have to be filled by people suited to roles with flexible time commitments.

The participants pointed out that it is a challenge to source weekend staff, yet they plan to take more weekends off per month in 2030, putting further pressure on staff recruitment.

Training and technology will be required to upskill farmers for this change in work organisation.

Conclusion

The farm workplace will not look much different in 2030 but work patterns will.

Respondents expect to work fewer hours, have better working facilities and to be paid fairly for their labour.

Technological tools and training in strategic management and work organisation will be required.

In addition, there will be more demand for flexible staff as well as full-time staff, requiring clear communication, strong teamwork and effective leadership.

More efficient use of time and work organisation will be components of future dairy farmer success.