‘We’re in danger of hiding an indoor system in the middle of a grazing system’

Much has been made of the Irish dairy industry’s grass-based production system in recent times.

Images of cows at grass feature heavily in the marketing of Irish dairy, and the low-carbon nature of our grass-based system has been a key argument for special treatment for the sector when it comes to climate action.

However, in the wake of the sector’s expansion after the removal of milk quotas which hamstrung dairy farmers for decades, concerns have been raised that on some farms, the associated increase in production has drifted away from grass.

Teagasc’s recent open day in Moorepark sparked much discussion around its farm performance targets, particularly its stocking rate targets.

The new head of the Teagasc Dairy Knowledge Transfer Department, Dr Joe Patton, addressed these concerns on a recent Teagasc webinar where he stressed that stocking rate targets should be contingent on grass growth at farm level.

“It’s a misrepresentation to say that we’re saying everyone should be stocked at 2.65 cows/ha and feeding half a tonne of concentrate, and that’s it because that’s hugely dependent on growth rates,” he said.

“What we are really saying is that unless you have the growth rates in place, you really don’t have any business trying to push to those stocking rates.”

Dr Patton said much of the problem centres on the fact that it’s easier to add extra cow numbers than it is to address how those cows will be fed.

He also noted the many other changes at farm level in recent years that have driven increases in stocking rate, such as better fertility and improved facilities.

“Parlour sizes got bigger; a lot of people may be milking at 20 units-plus now, and an extra 20 cows is seen as another 10 minutes, when it used to be seen as an extra half an hour milking.

“So it’s easy for a lot of people to carry a few extra cows,” he said, warning that can have an effect on margins.

“What we’re trying to say is, people should just be careful not to sort of drift into too high stocking rate for the grass they are growing.”

A lack of knowledge of grass growth rates is a key problem, Dr Patton said, adding that many farmers tend to measure what’s missing from a system.

“We tend to measure forage supply; we don’t measure what’s grown and in a lot of cases, what we end up doing is buying the silage or renting the ground to make up the difference, rather than measuring what we have,” he said.

“We start pushing more cows onto an area that’s not fit to carry them; it’s the drift into that type system that we want to be careful of.”

In the region of 5.5tDM of grass per cow is required to sustain a dairy system, Dr Patton said.

“If you’re growing 11t, for example, you can carry 2 cows/ha,” he said.

“If you’re growing 14t, you’d probably be able to carry something close to 2.5/cow/ha.

“You certainly will not be carrying up to 2.7 cows/ha unless you’re growing up to 15.5t, which is a big ask, there is no point saying otherwise.

“It’s a research target. I suppose some farms are doing it. But it’s quite hard to replicate that year on year,” he said.

Dr Patton conceded that the utilisation of outside blocks of land is important to many dairy farmers but warned it too can conceal system drift.

“When we talk about sustaining the herd replacements, cows plus, dry cow feed etc, generally speaking, whole farm stocking rate is what you’re looking at,” he said.

“For that 14tDM (grass) grower, it is going to be somewhere around 2.3 to 2.4 cow/ha. For a lot of people, that might mean around 3 cows/ha or 3.1 cows/ha on grazing block. That’s seems to be where the sweet spot is.

“The issue then becomes, if there’s more outside block available, do we start pushing on to 4/5/6 cows/ha. That’s where things start getting a bit tricky.

“I would say at that level, 3 cows/ha is probably what you can sustain for six and a half months a year on grass, and everything after that, you pretty much should be doing your sums on the basis of an indoor cow.

“Basically we’re hiding an indoor system in the middle of a grazing system.

“So for example — and we’ve looked at this on a few farms over the years — if you’re stocked at 6 cows/ha, you’ve basically got a 3 cows/ha grazing system, and then you’ve got the equivalent of 3 cows/ha that may as well be standing in the shed every day of the year, and they should be costed as such.”

Dr Patton also highlighted the variation at farm level in terms of grass growth, stocking rates and concentrate feed levels.

“You’d expect from research that stocking rate and feed cost per litre would be very tightly linked,” he said.

“As you increase your stocking rate, you would expect your feed costs go up.

“But at farm level, there’s such a variation in terms of grass growth or people’s approach to feed and in cow type, that all of those issues cloud the relationship between stocking rate and feed cost.”

Pointing to profit monitor data, Dr Patton said there are farms at 2 cows/ha on the milking platform spending 6-7c/L on purchased concentrate and there are others at the same stocking rate spending 2-3c/L.

“There’s a massive variation,” he said, adding that “talking to farmers over the years, there seem to be 17,000 dairy farms in the country and 17,000 opinions and systems.”

“It’s not our job to be hammering people or preaching to people, but all we’re trying to say is that there are indicators within the data of what actually drives profitability.”

Dr Patton said the reason Teagasc focus on grass production is because half to two-thirds of the variation and profit is down to how much grass farms can graze.

“That’s why we go after it and that’s why we want to try to get people to say, ‘Okay can I grow a bit more grass? Can I get cows to eat a bit more of it? Can I manage my stocking rate and my feed inputs in order the herd produces more from its from our grass resource? And if we do that, we get more profit per hectare’.

Dr Patton said what really jumped out to him at the Moorepark open day was that the average producer at the moment is doing 420kg of milk solids at 1.1t of concentrate.

“That’s slightly concerning. There are probably farmers at that level of concentrate that are doing up to 530-540kg milk solids and it’s probably profitable at that level,” he said.

“The worry to me is that, are we just going to start to drift into the situation where we only discuss the marginal value of extra concentrate rather than looking at the margin value of extra tonnage of grass grown and extra tonnage utilised?”