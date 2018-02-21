Welfare measures to ban sales of newborn calves

Selling calves under 10 days old will be banned under new animal welfare measures being prepared by the Department of Agriculture.

Mart managers have supported the move but insist it must be brought in for farm-to-farm movements to ensure a level playing field.

"We accepted it should be done from an animal welfare point of view but only when it is illegal for a farmer to do it as well," said ICOS marts executive Ray Doyle. The new measures were discussed at a meeting between mart managers and the Department of Agriculture over animal welfare rules and the Livestock Marts regulations.

Cashel Mart manager Alison De Vere Hunt said no one wants to see young weak calves in the mart and the "stronger they are, then the less chance of spreading disease. "We find that with the younger calves, farmers would make more if they held on to them for a week or two longer.