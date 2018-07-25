One farmer who has been forced to reduce cow numbers due to a prolonged fodder crisis feels that other farmers must face up to the reality and do the same.

'We will have to go back to the drawing board on expansion'

Maurice Walsh who is a dairy farmer outside Mitchelstown in Co Cork, and North Cork ICMSA dairy chair, told the Farming Independent that he cut his dairy herd from 100 to 85 cows in December 2017 due to fodder and weather pressures.

"I had 100 cows and reduced to 85 last Christmas. I culled some and sold some in-calf heifers.

"I was overstocked and in a compact spring calving system. My dad told me to drive on and that I should stick with it but recently he said to me: 'Aren't you glad now you got rid of some of the cows with this drought?'" says Maurice.

Maurice feels that if other farmers followed suit, they would be better able to cope with the extreme weather conditions.

"Farmers are overstocked, but we were told by everyone to drive on, and we did and we expanded.

"We were told that by having more milk that we'd have more money but this is not the case and we'll have to go back to the drawing board on it," he says.

Maurice feels that the fodder shortage figure of 30pc forecast by Dairygold is "a massive underestimation".