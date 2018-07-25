Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 25 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'We will have to go back to the drawing board on expansion'

Repeated fodder shortages makes culling inevitable, warns Cork farmer

Maurice Walsh on the family farm near Mitchelstown, Co Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh
Maurice Walsh on the family farm near Mitchelstown, Co Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh

One farmer who has been forced to reduce cow numbers due to a prolonged fodder crisis feels that other farmers must face up to the reality and do the same.

Maurice Walsh who is a dairy farmer outside Mitchelstown in Co Cork, and North Cork ICMSA dairy chair, told the Farming Independent that he cut his dairy herd from 100 to 85 cows in December 2017 due to fodder and weather pressures.

"I had 100 cows and reduced to 85 last Christmas. I culled some and sold some in-calf heifers.

"I was overstocked and in a compact spring calving system. My dad told me to drive on and that I should stick with it but recently he said to me: 'Aren't you glad now you got rid of some of the cows with this drought?'" says Maurice.

Maurice feels that if other farmers followed suit, they would be better able to cope with the extreme weather conditions.

"Farmers are overstocked, but we were told by everyone to drive on, and we did and we expanded.

"We were told that by having more milk that we'd have more money but this is not the case and we'll have to go back to the drawing board on it," he says.

Maurice feels that the fodder shortage figure of 30pc forecast by Dairygold is "a massive underestimation".

Also Read

"Dairygold have estimated a shortfall of 30pc but this is a massive underestimation of the crisis," he feels.

"Farmers are 50pc behind in fodder stocks for the winter and unfortunately we are being forced to use that now."

Maurice is currently feeding 8kg of concentrates per dairy cow per day, which he says is costing €285 per tonne or €1,435 per week for 85 cows.

"That's a fair whack out of my milk cheque," he says.

"There's a milk base price of 32c per litre but I maintain that we'd be better off if it was 22c per litre and we'd actual grass growing in the fields because production and solids are well down. Protein should be 3.5pc but it's 3pc at the moment. I got my milk cheque in on Friday but we're barely scraping the 30c per litre because our protein is so low," says Maurice.

Maurice was forced to do second cut silage last week as grass growth was collapsing.

He hopes that by spreading slurry now he will be able to cut again in September.

"But that it's all in the hands of the weather gods," he comments. Maurice adds that stakeholders must do more to alleviate the current pressure on farmers.

"For many it's the final nail on the coffin. Farmers don't know where they stand. The need help urgently," he says.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Stock photo

Elderly man dies in sixth farm tragedy this month

Number of high fliers at Teagasc earning over €100,000 increases to 26
Workers make flags for US President Donald Trump's

Trump wants $12 billion in aid to US farmers suffering from trade war
Farmers are protesting at what they say in a 'heavy handed' approach to acquiring land. Pic: Don MacMonagle

Farmers protest over threat of CPOs to acquire land for greenways
There are reports of high prices for straw

Harvest yields will be down by 600,000t predict Teagasc
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

'I fought tooth and nail to protect Direct Payments' Commissioner...
Mr Trump, bearing a ‘make our farmers great again’ cap (AP)

Trump to offer US farmers billions to ease trade pain