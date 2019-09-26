'We need to start planning now for next spring's dairy bull calves surplus'

The grass seed was sown on August 2, just in time for the rain. The 13 acres or so was ploughed, powerharrowed, levelled, sown and rolled. Conditions were excellent and within eight days the grass was appearing. As we don't need reminding August was a wet month with some heavy downpours. A few tracks did appear where the soil was washed down, but they should fill in ok.

Lime was spread at the rate of 3t/acre and fertiliser (8-12-25) was sown at four bags/acre. The grass seed sown was a two-way mix of Abergain and Aberchoice.

On day 25 after sowing, I spread another bag of CAN 27pc N per acre, and on day 36 after sowing I did my post-emergence spray using Pastor Trio.

In hindsight I should have sprayed on the day I was spreading my CAN because the grass really grew and spraying conditions were not favourable for the week.

The weeds were nothing unusual - docks, chickweed, thistle.

Grass growth has remained very steady over the last month or so similar to all year.

As I said, earlier August was a wet month and some days were challenging for grazing, but I got away ok with no poaching done.

I was finding it difficult to build up covers and to extend the grazing rotation so I have introduced silage bales to the milkers since September 3. They are eating about 3kg/day after the evening milking.

To date all paddocks have been grazed eight times and I am hopeful to hit the target of 10 grazings per paddock by closing up which is just over two weeks away.

The average farm cover last week was at 857kg with a cover per LU of 218kg and cows are being grazed at 3.93Lu/ha. Average growth was at 78kg, while the demand is at 43kg.

The 90 milking cows are currently producing 18.2litres at 4.0pc butter fat, 3.69pc protein giving 1.45kg MS/cow/day, TBC 6000, SCC 107, Therm. 200, Lactose 4.70.

They are getting 11kg grass, 4kg concentrates and 3kg of silage. Average farm cover is lower than where it should be (over 1,000), but the extra 13 acres of reseed will increase this figure. Fertiliser was continually spread at 23 units CAN/acre.

The breeding season came to an end on August 6. A final scan is due but fingers crossed as heat activity has been very quiet.

All of this year's calves are in three groups and are getting meal from September 1. They have been dosed for worms every seven weeks so far.

Despite the beef crisis, I began to sell off my Angus and Hereford store heifers in the marts. I reckoned that the price of my plainer cross-type heifers wasn't going to improve once the bigger numbers would appear in the marts.

They were coming off grass with no meals all summer.

The average weights were 475kg with an average price of €1.75/kg. The two vasectomised bulls were sold off also at 570kg and at a price of €1.46/kg.

Even though spring calving 2020 is four months away, I would call on all those involved in the live export of calves to meet with all relevant agencies and dairy farmer representatives as soon as possible to plan for the forthcoming season.

Dairy farmers must know in advance what will happen to our Friesian bull calves this spring.

We are getting some of the blame regarding the amount of dairy beef animals coming on the market so therefore we must plan for our surpluses.

Rainwater harvesting is a subject I have been hearing about now for a number of years, especially through my involvement with my local Group Water Scheme.

Recently I bought a rainwater collection tank to service a new washdown pump in the milking parlour. The plastic, cylindrical fits neatly in the farmyard and has a capacity of 10,000 litres.

One large roof is piped into it. There is a filter gauze on the tank of the lid and the mains water supply is connected to the tank as well.

The washdown pump uses about 50litres/minute but is a very effective and fast way of washing down the parlour after milking.

Meanwhile, it's that time of year to prepare for winter and the housing period. All of the slatted houses have been powerwashed and disinfected. There are a few cubicles to be repaired, mats to be tightened down, drinkers needing replacing and spoutings cleaned.

We were lucky enough to get away for a few days on a holiday in late August. We enjoyed the hospitality and scenery of Co Galway. While I was away the third cut of good quality silage bales was made leaving a good bank of fodder in place for the winter.

Last week I enjoyed meeting up with some old Macra pals at the Ploughing as we celebrate 75 years of this great organisation. A reunion is planned in Co. Monaghan for November 2.

Gerard Sherlock farms in Tydavnet, Co Monaghan

