'We need rising temperatures soon to kickstart some growth'
I began last month's column on the subject of snow and rain and unfortunately it is still a dominant topic of conversation four weeks later.
We really need rising temperatures to kickstart growth. Bad and all as it has been, so far it is just a long winter with a late spring. It not the case that we have missed any good weather yet so when the good weather does come, hopefully it will stay for the year.
As the clocks go forward this weekend we are all hoping for some good farming weather.
We didn't fare too badly here in Monaghan during Storm Emma and 'the Beast from the East'.
Even though there were 'red alerts', the cows kept on calving, they had to be milked and calves had to be fed.
In a way it was like preparing for Christmas Day again. I was putting in feed to do a few days, rolling back silage covers and stocking up on supplies.
I had two heaters working, one in the dairy for the milk tank and the other one in the milking machine plant room. Even though they were small in output they did keep the areas warmer and it was lovely to feel the heat when you opened the door. I had no problems with water and milk was collected as normal.
Not getting cows milked or not getting milk collected is no joke. Storm Emma showed us how vulnerable we are to the weather.