'We need rising temperatures soon to kickstart some growth'

I began last month's column on the subject of snow and rain and unfortunately it is still a dominant topic of conversation four weeks later.

I began last month's column on the subject of snow and rain and unfortunately it is still a dominant topic of conversation four weeks later.

We really need rising temperatures to kickstart growth. Bad and all as it has been, so far it is just a long winter with a late spring. It not the case that we have missed any good weather yet so when the good weather does come, hopefully it will stay for the year.

As the clocks go forward this weekend we are all hoping for some good farming weather. We didn't fare too badly here in Monaghan during Storm Emma and 'the Beast from the East'.

Even though there were 'red alerts', the cows kept on calving, they had to be milked and calves had to be fed. In a way it was like preparing for Christmas Day again. I was putting in feed to do a few days, rolling back silage covers and stocking up on supplies.