Most of the in-calf heifers are fine on silage alone. A few of the younger ones will get 2kgs of the dairy nuts. I lost an in-calf heifer that got injured last month. She was brought in from the field and put in with other animals. The following morning she couldn't rise. I treated her for pain and lifted her for about a week but she made no progress.

Bord Bia audit

The Bord Bia audit has come and gone for the third inspection. I did make a big effort to have everything as correct as I could. I got some help with the powerwashing of the milking parlour as I have a high roof with no loft. It makes such a difference especially with brightness after the powerwashing.

The glass recording jars got a good scrub with brillo pads and they were left gleaming. I replaced a light in the parlour pit which had a cracked cover. Even though my parlour is 22 years old, it scrubbed up very well. On the paperwork front, everything was good. Medicines and doses were all recorded along with all stock movements. All lost tags were also replaced. I scored highly on both the beef and dairy audits. Three minor faults were noted for the future. I haven't got my tractor sprayer calibrated, there was a little bit of rust showing on the bottom of the meal hoppers in the parlour and the roof of the parlour isn't easily washed. I want to stress they were very minor issues and I couldn't have avoided them. It's good to be informed of them so I can have these corrected for the next audit.

December is my farm insurance renewal month. I spent a while last week trying to bargain a bit. It's good to talk through the policy to make sure everything is covered. I managed to keep the renewal fee almost the same as last year even though insurance rates have risen. I was also glad to benefit from the IFA membership voucher and from being a member of my buyers' group special discount rate. The recent first KT payment of €750 for being a member of the discussion group was also welcome.

There were a lot of issues with this programme over the year, but thankfully it has got to the payment stage and we are well into year two of the programme. A quick look back on 2017 the year also brings to mind the welcome increase in milk price. In the last month many of us reached 40c/l, albeit for smaller volumes. I hope this can continue for as long as possible in 2018. Weather was a big challenge with a good first six months and a wet last six months. Grass growth was steady throughout the nine months. I milked a lot of cows this year, the highest number yet, but whether it was profitable remains to be seen.

I am looking forward to Christmas, to enjoy time with family and to do things I wouldn't normally do like visiting or reading. As I have said before, all dairy farmers should check feed stocks and other key items in advance so that there's not a panic on Christmas Eve looking for essentials. Gerard Sherlock farms in Tydavnet, Co Monaghan

