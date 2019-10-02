Waterford farmer scoops top dairy award

The Hearne Family from Rathgormack, Co Waterford, winners of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. Picture Clare Keogh
The Hearne Family from Rathgormack, Co Waterford, winners of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. Picture Clare Keogh
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Glanbia supplier Kieran Hearne from Rathgormack, Co Waterford was crowned the overall winner at the 2019 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards .

Kieran Hearne received €5,000 in prize money and took home the coveted NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards perpetual cup.

Kieran is a second-generation farmer and has been farming since 1990. The family have expanded their farm in a sustainable manner to make it more profitable and continue to produce top quality milk.

Both he and his wife Ann come from generations of farmers and have four children.

The farm consists of 190 dairy cows and the milk has an average SCC of 72, butterfat of 4.55pc and 3.73pc protein.

Speaking following the win Kieran said that he always wanted to be a farmer “from a very small age and enjoys working with his family”.

“It’s brilliant. You see the quality of people in the competition and know they are representing a huge group of farmers is fantastic,” said Kieran.

The awards, dubbed ‘the Oscars of the Dairy World’ celebrates excellence in Irish dairy farming and this year expanded its criteria in the area of sustainable dairy farming to champion farmers committed to caring for their environment.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

John Jordan, CEO Ornua, congratulated the Hearne family on their win and said that Kevin is “a true ambassador for Irish dairy”.

“Not only is he dedicated to producing top quality milk, but he also demonstrated his commitment to sustainable dairy farming," said Mr Jordan.

"Nature affords us with the natural advantage of our grass-based system but it’s farmers like Kevin that turn this advantage into one of Ireland’s most sought-after resources – the very best quality milk in the world.”

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Dairy

Gillian O'Sullivan. Photo: Gerry Mooney

'Nitrates changes and prospects for next year's calf sales are looming large for...
Cows stand on a hill at a dairy farm in Hawera, New Zealand, that supplies milk to Fonterra. Photo: Bloomberg

Fonterra's August milk output in New Zealand inches up
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

New Zealand's Fonterra goes back to basics after record annual loss
Scrubbing up: Richard and Mervyn Jones from Gorey, Wexford getting a bovine exhibitor ready for the crowds at the Ploughing Championships in Co Carlow. Photo: Mark Condren

'We need to start planning now for next spring's dairy bull calves surplus'
White gold: Ireland is currently seen as a tiger economy in the global dairy industry

Conor Mulvihill: Is dairy heading for choppy waters?
Dairy grind: Many beef farmers are desperately seeking alternatives at the moment - perhaps small-scale dairying may be the answer for some

Is small-scale dairy a viable alternative for beef farmers?
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Angry farmers to face off with NZ's Fonterra over financial woes


Top Stories

600-mile wide Hurricane Lorenzo's tropical storm-force winds gust risks are shown.

Storm Lorenzo: Farmers urged to check on stock now as Status Orange...

Martin Coughlan: Reality bites as factories move to cut quotes
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia reject tillage farmers' claims on quality and volume of grain imports
File picture of a Bord Na Mona bog (Niall Carson/PA)

Plan to convert 1500ha unused bog into woodland
Upbeat: Sales have passed the £1bn mark at meat group Dunbia

Dunbia eyes Brexit boost after sales surge by 60pc
File photo

Factories: Lamb prices slide as beef protests bite

Margaret Donnelly: Will climate action obligations spell the end of the dairy...