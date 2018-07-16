Water demand - 'I have purchased six 180 gallon concrete drinkers to replace smaller drinkers'
Sunshine, shorts, sweat and suncream have been the order of the day for almost three weeks now and as I write there is no change in sight.
We shouldn't be complaining as it was raining for long enough, but it certainly throws up new challenges.
Grass growth has taken a tumble on my own farm as grass growths are in around the 57kgDM/ha/day. As each day goes by there is less grass cover and in turn less grass growing. As the saying goes 'grass grows grass'.
Currently the 80 cows are producing 27.5 litres at 3.57pc butterfat, 3.30pc protein giving 1.95kg milk solids per cow per day, TBC 5000, SCC 191, Therm 100. Cows are getting 6kgs of a 16pc protein nut.
The farm cover is now at 685 kgDM/ha. The cover per livestock unit (LU) is at 140kgDM. This is getting low. The stocking rate is 4.9LU/ha. I brought 2.9ha of aftergrass back into the milking platform two weeks ago which helped a lot.
I have another 2.5ha of aftergrass that I could graze but I am trying to keep this for second cut silage and it is getting on the strong side.
If I increase the concentrate levels anymore I will have to change over to the 18pc dairy nut. Cows' dung is very loose now as I am feeding the maximum level of the 16pc nut.
I am continuing to spread 27 units of CAN on grazed paddocks. Topping is being kept to a minimum with only three paddocks topped so far. About four weeks ago a contractor spread 44t of lime on 27ac for me.