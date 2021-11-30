Vote on Ireland’s nitrates derogation is postponed

A vote on Ireland’s derogation has been postponed until early March, 2022, by which time Ireland’s new nitrate’s regulations should be in place.

Addressing the Oireachtas, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said his department is engaged in negotiations to achieve a new Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) and derogation for the country’s more intensively stocked farms.

Although Ireland’s current derogation will still expire in the coming weeks, the minister is confident that “a fruitful conclusion” will be secured when member states cast their vote.

Senior department inspector Jack Nolan also informed the committee that local authorities will “step up enforcement” under the next NAP, whereby non-compliant farmers may face fines of up to €5,000, while “artificial holdings” will be “red flagged” in the system.

Minister McConalogue said: “Ireland has applied for a derogation as provided for in the Nitrates Directive and which, to date, is being made available on the basis of strict scientific criteria.

“In line with the current NAP, Ireland’s current derogation expires on December 31, 2021.

Process

“Ireland is currently negotiating the next NAP and working through a process to achieve a new programme and derogation.

“In order to allow these negotiations to come to a fruitful conclusion and secure a favourable opinion on Ireland’s application, a vote on Ireland’s derogation has been postponed until early March, 2022, by which time Ireland’s new nitrate’s regulations should be in place.

“I again reaffirm my commitment to delivering a new derogation while continuing on the pathway of improving water quality.”

Green Party TD Brian Leddin raised “serious concern” over the link between derogation farms and “the collapse in water quality around those farms”.

“The fourth nitrates action plan was indeed an abject failure, so how can we have confidence that the fifth one, with its more stringent criteria, is actually going to achieve the improvements in water quality that we need,” he said.

But Mr Nolan insisted that Teagasc modelling on new derogation measures has shown the EPA’s water quality targets can be achieved.