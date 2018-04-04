Video: See how this French vet tackles disease prevention on dairy farms

Based in Cossé-le-Vivien in north western France, by carrying out what he calls “global visits” on farms, Olivier hopes to reduce reliance on antibiotics at farm level.

“It’s important to have results. We are scientists. You must put more science into practice. How you can reduce antibiotics is by finding out what is preventing diseases.”

On one farm Olivier measures the diet feeding and colostrum level of calves.

Tommy accompanied Olivier on numerous farm visits where he focused on monitoring cow, heifer and calf health.

“By weighing cows we can measure the growth rate each day. It determines how healthy they are and if they’re hitting their targets,” said Tommy.

On the same farm, Tommy and Olivier examine the milk recording beater next to the rotary parlour, which tells the farmer exactly what type of nutrition a cow needs.