Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 27 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

VIDEO: DeLaval says new robotic milking machine 50% faster attachment time

DeLaval's new VMS milking system V300
DeLaval's new VMS milking system V300
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

DeLaval has announced its new VMS milking system V300, which it says helps farmers by making them less reliant on future labour market uncertainties and keeping them at the forefront of animal welfare and food safety.

The VMS V300 system comes with DeLaval InControl, the new user interface allowing access to information and control of the system remotely.

DeLaval PureFlow, the new transparent teat preparation cup, is another new feature coming with the VMS V300. Lastly, DeLaval InSight, the latest in vision technology for a smooth, fast and accurate attachment.

DeLaval claims he new machine can deliver an up to 99% teat spray hit rate, real quarter milking, up 10% higher capacity from previous model with also lower running cost, up to 99.8% attachment rate, up to 50% faster attachment time, and with a potential of over 3 500kg of milk per day.

 “As a market leader, we have both an obligation and an opportunity to contribute to better milking practices in all parts of the world, directly aiming at helping farmers in their life, with their daily challenges.

“The design of the new VMS V300 system has farmers and their challenges at its core, allowing farmers to do more with less. We are indeed very satisfied with the fantastic result achieved”, says Joakim Rosengren, President & CEO.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Joe Farrell produced great quality first cut silage.

Three beef farmers detail how they turned their businesses around
Many farming couples put land into joint names.

Calls for changes to Capital Gains Tax relief on farms over 'unintended...

Kerry farmer hit with fine over pollution of water
Bullocks are now back to a base of €4.05/kg.

Beef Prices: Cattlemen counting the cost of dairy expansion
Farmers making hay as the sun shines.

Fodder census to be conducted in coming weeks
John Murphy with his failed barley. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Farmers struggle in the heat as 'crop yields down by half'
Sean Cleary, Michael John Mullins and Joe Glynn making a cock of hay near Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan Live

Met Éireann prepare for possible red weather warning as inland areas soar...