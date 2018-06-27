VIDEO: DeLaval says new robotic milking machine 50% faster attachment time

The VMS V300 system comes with DeLaval InControl, the new user interface allowing access to information and control of the system remotely.

DeLaval PureFlow, the new transparent teat preparation cup, is another new feature coming with the VMS V300. Lastly, DeLaval InSight, the latest in vision technology for a smooth, fast and accurate attachment.

DeLaval claims he new machine can deliver an up to 99% teat spray hit rate, real quarter milking, up 10% higher capacity from previous model with also lower running cost, up to 99.8% attachment rate, up to 50% faster attachment time, and with a potential of over 3 500kg of milk per day.