VIDEO: DeLaval says new robotic milking machine 50% faster attachment time
DeLaval has announced its new VMS milking system V300, which it says helps farmers by making them less reliant on future labour market uncertainties and keeping them at the forefront of animal welfare and food safety.
The VMS V300 system comes with DeLaval InControl, the new user interface allowing access to information and control of the system remotely.
DeLaval PureFlow, the new transparent teat preparation cup, is another new feature coming with the VMS V300. Lastly, DeLaval InSight, the latest in vision technology for a smooth, fast and accurate attachment.
DeLaval claims he new machine can deliver an up to 99% teat spray hit rate, real quarter milking, up 10% higher capacity from previous model with also lower running cost, up to 99.8% attachment rate, up to 50% faster attachment time, and with a potential of over 3 500kg of milk per day.
“As a market leader, we have both an obligation and an opportunity to contribute to better milking practices in all parts of the world, directly aiming at helping farmers in their life, with their daily challenges.
“The design of the new VMS V300 system has farmers and their challenges at its core, allowing farmers to do more with less. We are indeed very satisfied with the fantastic result achieved”, says Joakim Rosengren, President & CEO.