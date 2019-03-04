Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 4 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Veganism a passing fad, claims Dairy Council

Dairy Council chief Zoe Kavanagh
Dairy Council chief Zoe Kavanagh
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

The vegan trend will only last two to three more years, the CEO of the National Dairy Council, Zoe Kavanagh, has predicted.

In January, there was a 40pc increase in sales of plant-based foods in Ireland, but Ms Kavanagh believes that the expense involved with the vegan diet means that it is a movement that is already halfway through its lifecycle.

"I don't think it's forever. We all know people who have tried the vegan diet but have dropped it because it is too expensive and that there are too many restrictions," she said.

In recent years, vegans have used the month of January to promote a plant-based diet through the Veganuary campaign and dairy farmers have used February to promote the industry through Februdairy. Ms Kavanagh warned that campaigns like Februdairy aren't the answer to combating myths surrounding dairy and that the industry needs to promote the benefits of dairy all-year round.

According to Stephen O'Leary of Olytico Social Media Monitoring Team, Februdairy has been mentioned on Twitter over 65,000 times in the last month.

"The danger with Veganuary and Februdairy is that it will turn into a tit-for-tat debate," said Ms Kavanagh. "We have to remember, if it was a true debate, we would win hands down every day of the week. The dairy industry has to set its own agenda and take the lead."

The NDC will launch a new campaign in May to target young and questioning consumers.

Also Read

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Fonterra responsible for 30% of the world's dairy exports with revenue exceeding NZ$20 billion, is New Zealand's largest company.

Fonterra cuts full year earnings outlook, to not pay interim dividend
Stock image.

Farmers advised to utilise excellent grass supply and grazing conditions
Every day cows are at grass will increase profit, reduce costs and enable the farm to grow more grass

Why every spring grazing day counts

Why it pays to make most of February nitrogen window
Almost three in every four calves born within the dairy herd are now going for beef production

Calving dates pushed back by three to five weeks
Arla is paying profits to farmers (PA)

European milk processor to pay out all of its €290m profit to farmers...
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

GDT rises for sixth time in a row on the back of strong supplies


Top Stories

IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers warn rural broadband rollout cannot 'fall off a cliff'

Adrian Weckler: Leo's rural broadband wobble puts question mark over...
Gorse fire raging on Bray Head in mid-July

Farmers say decision not to extend burning season could increase wild fire risk
John Fagan on his farm in Gartlandstown, Co. Westmeath.

John Fagan: We are leaving nothing to chance after last year's lambing...
Minister Michael Creed

Beef finishers call for total overhaul of payment grid
The 39ac parcel of ground near Clonee is currently zoned for agricultural usage but has future development potential

Commuter belt land at €50,000 per acre to set a bar for Leinster land in...
Is the demise of the traditional farm becoming inevitable?

Ann Fitzgerald: We must take steps to save the future of the family farm