US tariffs to cost dairy sector €41m as row escalates

The US said it would slap 25pc duties on Irish dairy products, French wine and Scotch whiskey after the World Trade Organization gave Washington a green light to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods annually in the long-running case, a move that now threatens to ignite a tit-for-tat transatlantic trade war.

Irish products targeted include cheeses, butter and liqueurs, which could impact well-known brands such as Baileys and Kerrygold.

It is understood that some 40,000t of Irish dairy product will be impacted by the extra tariff costs estimated at €41m.

Kerrygold butter is set to be the most prominent Irish loser, with Ireland accounting for 90pc of EU butter exports to the US.

Ireland has grown its exports of Kerrygold-branded butter and cheese to the US to over 34,000t in the last decade, with Kerrygold now positioned as the No 2 butter brand in the US.

Ornua, which owns the Kerrygold brand, said that "disappointingly" it is one of many EU exporters that have become caught up in a tariff dispute that is outside its control, originating in the civil aviation sector.

It warned that if this tariff cost cannot be recovered in the market, it will negatively impact our supply chain.

An Ornua spokesperson said: "In anticipation of the WTO's decision, we have been preparing our business by having appropriate risk mitigation measures in place."

IFA said it understands that dairy exporters have made every effort to store additional product in the US ahead of tariffs, which will mitigate some of the impact.

IFA dairy chairman Tom Phelan said the tariffs could reduce margins and market share.

"The EU and Irish Government must make every effort to negotiate our way back to normal trade flows," he said.

"WTO-approved tariff impositions are only ever for limited time periods, but coming in the shadows of Brexit, this is a serious concern for farmers and processors alike."

The North American market for Irish dairy grew by 36pc to €366m last year, driven by growth in the economy. Butter exports increased by 90pc to €161m. The value of cheese exports to the US grew by 20pc.

Dairy Industry Ireland described the news as "hugely disappointing", stating that Irish agricultural product is already exposed to hefty duties in comparison to other industrial goods.

