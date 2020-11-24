‘Undermining the family farm model’: Heavily stocked farms hit with new rules

Introduction of the requirement to LESS for these farmers (over 170 kg organic N/Ha) will come into effect from 15th April 2021.

The family farm model in Ireland could be fatally undermined if the volume and pace of new regulations continue , ICMSA president Pat McCormack has warned.

He was reacting to the latest additions to environmental regulations facing farmers at over 170kg organic N per Ha and who currently do not avail of the nitrates derogation.

The new measures introduce a requirement in relation to liming, the use of low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) technology and reducing crude protein in concentrates.

There are approximately 5,000 farmers who operate above 170kg N/ha without derogation and use the exporting of slurry to comply with current regulations.

The suite of measures will to be introduced from January 1, but the introduction of the requirement to LESS for these farmers (over 170 kg organic N/Ha) will be introduced from April 15.

The current requirement to use LESS technology on nitrates-approved derogation farms remains in place where all slurry applied during 2021 must be applied by LESS methods.

It comes as the annual excretion rates for the dairy cow is set to increase to 89kg organic N from January 1.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the measures provide farmers the opportunity to improve their environmental footprint while protecting water quality.

However, Mr McCormack said farmers have already invested heavily over the last decade in environmental protection measures and have engaged fully with every initiative and scheme addressing the issue.

“Everybody understands the need to protect water quality,” he said. “But how do we ensure that imported produce is meeting the same standards, and, even more pressing, when are the regulatory costs going to be spread out among all the other links in the food supply-chain, including the retailer and consumer?

“What other sector is expected to meet more and more regulations while taking the same price for their products that they got 30 years ago?

“This is the core of the sustainability question and it’s becoming more and more obvious that we can’t have meaningful discussions about sustainable farming if we are not going to discuss sustainable prices and sustainable margins.”

Online Editors