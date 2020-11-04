UK Government considers total ban on solid urea fertiliser

UK farmers are facing a ban on soild urea fertilisers to prevent what the Government says £1bn in damage to public health due to ammonia emissions.

It has launched a consultation seeking views on reducing ammonia emissions from solid urea fertilisers used for growing plants and crops.

Ammonia emissions are harmful to natural habitats and our rivers and lakes, as well as to human health, with 87% of the UK’s ammonia emissions coming from farming.

The UK Government has committed to reducing ammonia emissions by 8% of 2005 levels by 2020, and a 16% reduction by 2030.

The consultation presents three cost options:

A total ban on solid urea fertilisers

A requirement to stabilise solid urea fertilisers with the addition of a urease inhibitor - a chemical that helps slow the conversion of urea to ammonium

A requirement to restrict the spreading of solid urea fertilisers so they can only be used from 15 January to 31 March While each of these options will support the Government’s commitment to reducing ammonia emissions, a ban on solid urea fertilisers would achieve around 31% of the ammonia reduction target by 2030.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said ammonia emissions from agriculture are causing harm to sensitive and important habitats by making soils more acidic which damages the growth of some plant species, impacting on biodiversity.

"They are also harmful to human health, and we welcome views on how we can address their use in agriculture so that we can all breathe cleaner air.

"Any changes will need to be made in a way that is realistic and achievable for farmers, but which help us to achieve our ambitious targets for better air quality. We are committed to working with farmers to help them do this," he said.

A spokesman for the National Farmers' Union said urea offers several advantages when used alongside ammonium nitrate and is safer to handle, as well as helping to maintain a competitive fertiliser market in the UK.

Online Editors