‘Too early to make a call about Brexit impact on dairy prices’ — ICMSA

Predictions that the trade deal concluded between the EU and UK will expose the Irish dairy industry to costs equivalent to 1.58c/l on cheddar cheese exports to Britain have been rejected by the ICMSA.

Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) has estimated that the changed trading arrangements agreed in the pre-Christmas deal will cost Irish dairy processors in excess of €30 million on the 2 billion litres of milk used in the production of cheddar cheese.

This cheese is primarily exported to Britain.

Ireland sells over 95,000 tonnes of cheddar cheese into the British market each year, with the trade worth close to €260m.

While welcoming the trade deal between the EU and the UK, DII warned that agri-food in Ireland faced “huge new barriers” that would ultimately cost consumers, farmers and companies in Ireland, Britain and the EU.

“An economic analysis by DII conducted in preparation for Brexit found that the situation we find ourselves in will result in a 1.58c per litre extra cost to the 2 billion litres of milk we use in the cheddar industry, which is particularly UK market exposed,” said DII director, Conor Mulvihill.

This 1.58c/l extra cost in cheddar production equates to almost 0.4c/l on the full Irish milk pool of 8.2 billion litres.

However, this assessment was described as “alarmist” by the ICMSA dairy chairman, Gerald Quain.

The ICMSA representative said it was too early to accurately predict the implications of the EU-UK deal.

While Mr Quain accepted that close to a quarter of the country’s milk pool was processed into cheddar cheese, and that this was a challenge for processors, he claimed the increased cost of doing business under the new trading arrangements could not be definitively predicted or established at this stage.

Global demand

Mr Quain said dairy markets have generally remained steady over the last quarter, and the base prices of 31-32c/l which are currently on offer from most processors reflected the strength of global demand.

Meanwhile, DII has called on the Irish government to immediately open an export credit insurance scheme to help companies aggressively seek new markets.

DII claimed that Ireland was a “complete outlier” in the EU in not having a state export credit insurance scheme in place.

In addition, DII has called for confirmation that the term ‘Irish’ applies to Irish dairy and specialised nutrition produce from the entire island.

The industry body has also called for:

* Access for all Irish product from the island to existing EU Free Trade Agreements;

* Access to EU market intervention tools for all product from the island of Ireland;

* Further Government support and investment in alternatives to the British land bridge.

