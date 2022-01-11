Time is ticking for derogation training

Farmers in derogation have until January 31 to complete a 15-hour training course as part of the conditions for the scheme.

The training course is a requirement for farmers who are in derogation and is aimed at improving awareness of nitrates regulations and improving efficiency in nutrient use, which is better for the farmer’s pocket and the environment.

Before Christmas, over 65pc of the country’s derogation farmers (7,000 in total), including 4,000 Teagasc farmer clients, had attended a mandatory three-day training course.

Since January 1, farmers must cut fertiliser usage by 10pc, while soil sampling will be compulsory for all farmers over 130kg Na/ha/year and for all arable land.

In a bid to encourage farmyard investment in slurry storage, within two years, no soiled water will be permitted for application in the month of December.

Further, there will also be increased enforcement of the regulations through the Department of Housing, Department of Agriculture and the EPA. It is understood that this will include more inspections of intensive farms, particularly those located in poorer water quality areas.

There are two exemptions for farmers that will reduce the number of days training that have to be completed.

Exemption

The exemption effectively gives the farmer the option of not having to complete one or two of the days training.

These include farmers who have been using pasturebase or another online platform to record at least 20 grass measurements spread over the year in either 2020 or 2021 and meet the criteria of having completed the grass component of the course.

Or farmers who have completed a registered soil P build-up course to meet the nutrient-use efficiency component of the course.

Failure to complete this training will result in a rejection of farmers’ 2020 and 2021 Derogation application, leading to possible penalties on both 2020 and 2021 BPS payments.

The final course is being offered through the Agricultural Consultants Association and starts on Thursday, January 13.