Search for the Bailey's cow of the year begins with a €10,000 prize fund

Pictured at the launch of the 2019 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition today at Diageo Baileys Global Supply in Dublin are from left Anthony Farrelly, Site Manager Glanbia Ireland Virginia; Robert Murphy, Head of Baileys Global Operations and Minister of State for Agriculture Andrew Doyle.

Think you have the best dairy cow in the country? Well, if you do there's a prize fund of €10,000 up for grabs in this year's Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition.

Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier Glanbia Ireland are inviting dairy livestock breeders from across the island to take part in the 2019 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition which carries a total prize fund of €10,000.

Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture, Andrew Doyle officially launched the contest this week saying the event consistently attracts the best breeders in the country to compete against each other in a competition that recognises cows with both good commercial milk production practices, outstanding appearance and show ring characteristics.

Holstein Friesian breeders who enter will have their cows ready to be judged at the Virginia Show in Co. Cavan on August 21.

Awards will be presented on the day across several categories including Junior Cows in their second lactation.

The top place of Overall Champion attracts a €2,500 prize; followed by €1,000 and €500 for Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention respectively.

The Best Junior Cow category has prizes worth €750 in total. The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category carries a fund of €1,700 with 1st place worth €500. Cash prizes will also be awarded for Highest Protein Content, Best EBI and Best Exhibitor-Bred Cow.

The awards for Best EBI and Best Protein emphasise the most profitable factors for both breeding dairy herd replacements and milk production.

