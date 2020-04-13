The ‘white gold’ rush – five years that transformed dairy farming

Willard Cochrane, a renowned agricultural economist and a leading architect of US farm policy in the 1960s, was the first to propose the theory that farmers often found themselves trapped on a market treadmill.

He described how the treadmill wears away any profits that might result from farmers’ constant efforts to improve their productivity. He concluded that agricultural income does not necessarily grow in line with the increase in productivity.

He gave the example of the adoption of new technology on a farm.

While early adopters would benefit, over time as more and more farmers started to use the new technology, the increase in output would lead to oversupply and depressed prices.

Given the nature of this economic Catch 22 outside their control, it’s easy to see why Irish farmers viewed the abolition of milk quotas five years ago as a way of finally stepping off a market treadmill that had frustrated ambition and progress.

For the first time in a generation,

Irish dairy farmers would not be restricted by supply controls and could finally capitalise on their competitive advantage of a grass-based production system.

The figures speak for themselves.

Dairy cow numbers in Ireland have increased by almost 300,000 since 2014, with average herd size rising from 68 to 83.

To cater for the extra cows, dairy farms have got bigger at the expense of other enterprises. Dairy farms have become increasingly specialised as their owners reduced or ceased other farm enterprises.

In many parts of the country, dairy farmers have become the dominant force in the land-lease market.

The quotas’ abolition also sparked a surge of new entrants to dairying buoyed by hopes of finally making a decent living from their farms.

To cater for increased production, farmers have also invested billions in their farms, with many borrowing significant sums to invest in infrastructure such as milking parlours, housing and their grassland.

So has all this extra effort and investment paid off for dairy farmers?

Looking at the Teagasc National Farm Survey over the past five years, average dairy incomes peaked at €86,000 in 2017, but there have been some tough years, with a milk price slump and a drought seeing average earnings fall to €52,000 and €61,000 in 2016 and 2018 respectively before rising again to a projected €70,000 for 2019.

Even allowing for this volatility, dairy incomes have continued to dramatically exceed those from other enterprises.

For example, the average milk supplier to Glanbia has seen their farm gate milk value grow from €139,000 in 2014 to €203,000 last year - this level of return is unimaginable to the average beef or sheep farmer.

"It is a really positive story," says Pat Dillion, head of the Teagasc animal and grassland, research and innovation programme. He believes the dairy industry is in a much better position today than it was five years ago.

Profit

"A lot of money has gone in and a lot of good people. Farmers are making a lot more profit and they're applying the best technologies," he says.

Addressing volatility, he says the five-year average has remained at "€64,000-€65,000, which is positive".

Another positive is that the industry has maintained the number of dairy farm numbers.

"We are still somewhere around 18-20,000 dairy farmers, including those with other enterprises. That is really important," he says.

Irish dairy farmers have also managed to maintain their low-cost production system.

"To achieve such an increase in milk production, farmers in other countries would have seen increased costs, but we have actually reduced the cost of production.

Expand Close Brendan Joyce / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brendan Joyce

"Food Harvest 2020 targeted an increase in milk production by 50pc, and 2020 came, and no one even spoke about it. That was a pity as milk production increased by 62pc and milk solids by 77pc."

Dillion believes that there has been too much negativity around the dairy industry recently, and too little attention paid to the "fabulous" story it has to tell since quotas were abolished.

Processing all this extra milk has also required a huge investment in stainless steel. Over €1.5billion, according to Conor Mulvihill, director of Dairy industry Ireland.

He says this scale, allied with the quality of the output from grass-fed systems, has seen Irish dairy become a global player.

"In the south alone, the industry delivered over €2. 6billion in milk payments in 2019 into parishes around Ireland," he says.

"Dairy has become the driver of investment in farms and factories 'outside the toll roads' on the island. There is a staggering billion euro more in the pockets of farmers since quotas were abolished five short years ago."

And while dairy is currently in choppy waters with Covid-19, the industry is now rural Ireland's largest economic driver, accounting for €11.3 billion of overall economic activity.

"The ending of the quota period has allowed Irish dairy deliver on its undoubted potential."

Emissions

However, the scale of the post-quota dairy expansion has had its fair share of critics. Environmental groups have been among the most vociferous, blaming the dairy sector for agriculture's rising emissions as well as reductions in water quality.

In a recent submission to the Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency director Dr Matt Crowe cited dairy expansion as a significant problem.

"Currently, the principal model for generating sustainable incomes for farmers is intensification, which has been driving the expansion of the dairy herd," he says.

"This expansion is leading to a lack of diversity and resilience in the agri-food sector and the environmental assets on which it is based."

The EPA also challenges many of the actions in the roadmap for farmers to reduce emissions. It maintains that many of these actions are based on driving efficiencies on farms, with an inherent assumption that if farms are efficient, they will be environmentally sustainable, which it says is not the case.

Dairy expansion has also drawn criticism from farmers in other sectors, with beef farmers in particular critical of the impact the expansion has had on their incomes.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has been one of the most vocal.

Its national vice president Brendan Joyce (pictured inset) says that while dairy expansion provided a real opportunity for dairy farmers, its architects missed one crucial factor: "That more dairy cows meant more dairy calves that would have to come into the beef system."

Ireland's beef model has built its reputation on the suckler cow and naturally reared beef.

"Our weekly beef kill prior to the abolition of milk quotas was under 30,000; now we are likely to surpass 40,000 per week shortly. It has radically changed the type of animal coming into the food chain," says Joyce.

"As the industry is marketing all beef under one Irish label, it effectively means that prices have dropped as our meat grades have kept falling. By continuing to market naturally reared beef from suckler herds in the same basket as beef artificially reared from dairy herds, then effectively the suckler beef farmer is providing a subsidy to the dairy sector.

"The blame here is not with the dairy farmer who saw an opportunity for a profitable operation but with the suckler beef sector for not defending their sector and differentiating it as a superior product in the market place."

And some in the tillage sector have also claimed the dairy industry lobby is far too strong.

"Fair play to them for getting into that position, but it (expansion) is at a cost, both to tillage farmers and the general public," says Bobby Miller of the Grain Growers Association.

"By my calculations, the loss of near 60,000 hectares to dairy has alone increased our GHG emissions by nearly half a million tonne."

But while the debate will continue about the pros and cons of the push towards dairy in the post-quota years, the principal benefit for farmers seems clear.

Dairy incomes are significantly higher than other sectors, and without the restrictions of quotas, more farmers can now get access to those incomes.

However, dairy farmers will still have to struggle with the challenges of milk price volatility, weather challenges and rising input costs.

Only time will tell if dairy farmers have managed to fully escape from Willard Cochrane's market treadmill, but so far the surge in production hasn't collapsed the market and our post-quota dairy sector has proven resilient to everything that weather extremes, the environmental lobby and global economic trends can fire at it.