The ‘white gold’ rush – five years that transformed dairy farming

The abolition of EU milk quotas in 2015 unleashed the full potential of the Irish dairy sector after three decades of market constraints. The results have been spectacular, with output rising by 24pc as the €4billion dairying industry reshapes our agricultural landscape

Scaling up: Over €1.5billion has been invested by dairy farmers in milking facilities and other farm infrastructure in the last five years, says Conor Mulvihill, director of Dairy industry Ireland.

Ciaran Moran

Willard Cochrane, a renowned agricultural economist and a leading architect of US farm policy in the 1960s, was the first to propose the theory that farmers often found themselves trapped on a market treadmill.

He described how the treadmill wears away any profits that might result from farmers’ constant efforts to improve their productivity. He concluded that agricultural income does not necessarily grow in line with the increase in productivity.

He gave the example of the adoption of new technology on a farm.

